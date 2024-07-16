Tuesday, July 16, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Grim picture of central fund utilisation for rural development in Bengal

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Kolkata, July 16: The latest statistics on central fund utilisation under the 15th Finance Commission for rural development shows West Bengal in poor light. With just a month remaining for the deadline for utilisation of funds in the previous installment to expire, statistics show that 65 per cent of the money granted under this head is yet to be spent.

As per records, around Rs 3,000 crore had been allotted under this head in the previous installment under the 15th Finance Commission, out of which only around Rs 1,028 crore has been spent till date.

Now, this slow rate of spending under this head has posed uncertainties over the release of the next installment, since as per rules, the next installment is not released unless at least 75 per cent of the funds allotted under the previous installment are utilised. August 15 this year is the deadline for the same.

Considering the exigency of the situation the state Panchayat Affairs and Rural Development Department has given a deadline to the three tiers of the panchayat system in the state to expedite the process of spending that amount by floating tenders by July 31.

This means that spending of around Rs 1,700 crore has to be completed by August 15, which the department insiders are admitting is a Herculean task. That is why departmental insiders said stress is being given on the right choice of projects for which tenders will be floated within the next 15 days.

“The focus will be on those projects whose implementation can be completed at the earliest,” said a department officer admitting that in previous instances some lapses in proper project selection were noticed.

Giving the reason behind the dismal picture of spending, departmental insiders pointed out things would have been better had not the requisite work been stalled completely for around three months because of the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections.

IANS

Previous article
Centre clears appointment of two new judges in SC
Next article
Noted agri-scientist Dr Vidyadharan flags importance of water ways in international trade
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Russian Army marches on ‘Made in Bihar’ boots manufactured in Hajipur

Shillong, July 16: In a commendable testament to global collaboration and local enterprise, the Russian Army is now...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Big B confirms son Abhishek’s casting in SRK-starrer ‘King’

Shillong, July 16: Veteran Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently basking in the landslide success of his...
Business

IMF raises India’s GDP growth forecast to 7 percent for 2024-25

Shillong, July 16: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday raised India's GDP growth forecast for 2024-25 to...
News Alert

IAS-PO Puja Khedkar taken off field training, shunted back to LBSNAA Mussoorie

Shillong, July 16: In a major development, controversial IAS probationary officer (PO) and Washim Assistant Collector Puja Khedkar...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Russian Army marches on ‘Made in Bihar’ boots manufactured in Hajipur

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, July 16: In a commendable testament to global...

Big B confirms son Abhishek’s casting in SRK-starrer ‘King’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, July 16: Veteran Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, who...

IMF raises India’s GDP growth forecast to 7 percent for 2024-25

Business 0
Shillong, July 16: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on...
Load more

Popular news

Russian Army marches on ‘Made in Bihar’ boots manufactured in Hajipur

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, July 16: In a commendable testament to global...

Big B confirms son Abhishek’s casting in SRK-starrer ‘King’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, July 16: Veteran Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, who...

IMF raises India’s GDP growth forecast to 7 percent for 2024-25

Business 0
Shillong, July 16: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img