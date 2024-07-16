Tuesday, July 16, 2024
SPORTS

Kambwala joins Villarreal from Man United

By: Agencies

Date:

MANCHESTER, July 15: Center back Willy Kambwala joined Villarreal from Manchester United on Monday after agreeing a five-year contract.
The clubs did not disclose the transfer fee, which was reportedly worth 11.5 million euros ($12.6 million).
Kambwala joined United from Sochaux in 2020 and had one year remaining on his contract.The 19-year-old Kambwala made 10 first-team appearances for United, including three starts in the Premier League.“Willy leaves with the sincere thanks of everyone at Manchester United, and our very best wishes for the next chapter of his career,” United said in a statement. United have retained a buy-back option for three years on Kambwala, who had a year remaining on his current deal, as well as a considerable share of any sell-on price.(PTI)

