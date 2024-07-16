LinkedIn launches new video experience for professionals in India

Shillong, July 16: Professional networking platform LinkedIn on Tuesday launched a new video experience in India, in a bid to tap into one of the fastest-growing markets with uploads growing 60 per cent year-on-year in the country.

The platform currently has more than 130 million members in India.

It has witnessed a 20 per cent year-on-year growth in both membership and engagement — the highest in the world for the platform.

LinkedIn’s new interactive swipe-based video experience aims to help professionals explore a wide array of knowledge content.

The new feature also comes at a time when 60 per cent of India’s Internet users (more than 350 million) are consuming video content.

“Video is one of the fastest growing formats for us with uploads growing 60 per cent year-on-year in India. We are seeing incredible engagement from our members, who are increasingly using LinkedIn to stay updated on job trends, build networks, and gain knowledge. Every minute on LinkedIn, nearly 6 people are hired, over 9,000 connections form, and more than 100 hours of learning content is consumed,” said Ajay Dutta, Head of Product Management at LinkedIn India, in a statement.

Dutta noted that the platform is “experimenting with multiple formats — including newsletters, posts, collaborative articles, and videos — to make accessing knowledge easier and help professionals advance in their careers.”

“Our new video experience aims to make knowledge sharing more immersive and meaningful, enabling members to benefit from the collective wisdom and shared experiences of their networks,” he added.

From career development and inspiration, hiring trends, and workplace culture to light-hearted professional humour, members will find diverse and engaging content that can help them stay ahead in their careers, the company said. (IANS)