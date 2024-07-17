Wednesday, July 17, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Assam Cong political affairs committee meet held in Guwahati

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Guwahati, July 17: The political affairs committee meeting of the Assam Congress was held here on Wednesday with a marathon brainstorming session held with the primary objective to discuss ways to bolster the organisational activities of the party ahead of the panchayat elections and bypolls to five Assembly seats in the state.

The meeting was attended among other leaders by All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Jitendra Singh and party leaders Prithviraj Sathe, Vikash Upadhyaya besides Assam PCC president Bhupen Kumar Borah.

The brainstorming session divided into six groups, each group led by Members of Parliament – Gaurav Gogoi, Pradyut Bordoloi and Rakibul Hussain; CLP leader Debabrata Saikia; Assam PCC working president Zakir Hussain Sikdar and Assam PCC vice-president Bobbeeta Sharma.

“The session, which lasted for nine hours, was coordinated by AICC general secretary Jitendra Singh. The group members provided recommendations on organisational matters. Each group comprised 10 senior members from APCC who discussed six different topics,” party sources said.

“The groups suggested various methodologies for the improvement of the organisational activities of the party to make it more proactive. This initiative will continue till the final recommendations which are to be submitted soon. This is expected to prepare the cadres as well as the organisation for the upcoming panchayat elections, Assembly by-elections and help re-establish the Congress government in 2026,” a statement issued by the media department of APCC, said.

Previous article
Delhi HC reserves verdict on CM Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest by CBI
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Delhi HC reserves verdict on CM Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest by CBI

New Delhi, July 17: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday reserved its verdict on a plea filed by...
INTERNATIONAL

King Charles III unveils Labour government’s priorities for UK

London, July 17: The United Kingdom's King Charles III on Wednesday set out the new Labour government's legislative...
MEGHALAYA

World’s youngest professor to visit USTM, ERDF institutions on August 13 to 15

Guwahati, July 17:   The University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) is proud to announce a landmark visit...
MEGHALAYA

Nongpoh traffic police resort to inspection of autorickshaw taxis

Nongpoh, July 17: The traffic police of Nongpoh Police Station along with the Nongpoh Region Auto Owners and...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Delhi HC reserves verdict on CM Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest by CBI

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 17: The Delhi High Court on...

King Charles III unveils Labour government’s priorities for UK

INTERNATIONAL 0
London, July 17: The United Kingdom's King Charles III...

World’s youngest professor to visit USTM, ERDF institutions on August 13 to 15

MEGHALAYA 0
Guwahati, July 17:   The University of Science and Technology...
Load more

Popular news

Delhi HC reserves verdict on CM Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest by CBI

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 17: The Delhi High Court on...

King Charles III unveils Labour government’s priorities for UK

INTERNATIONAL 0
London, July 17: The United Kingdom's King Charles III...

World’s youngest professor to visit USTM, ERDF institutions on August 13 to 15

MEGHALAYA 0
Guwahati, July 17:   The University of Science and Technology...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img