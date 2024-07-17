Assam Cong political affairs committee meet held in Guwahati

Guwahati, July 17: The political affairs committee meeting of the Assam Congress was held here on Wednesday with a marathon brainstorming session held with the primary objective to discuss ways to bolster the organisational activities of the party ahead of the panchayat elections and bypolls to five Assembly seats in the state.

The meeting was attended among other leaders by All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Jitendra Singh and party leaders Prithviraj Sathe, Vikash Upadhyaya besides Assam PCC president Bhupen Kumar Borah.

The brainstorming session divided into six groups, each group led by Members of Parliament – Gaurav Gogoi, Pradyut Bordoloi and Rakibul Hussain; CLP leader Debabrata Saikia; Assam PCC working president Zakir Hussain Sikdar and Assam PCC vice-president Bobbeeta Sharma.

“The session, which lasted for nine hours, was coordinated by AICC general secretary Jitendra Singh. The group members provided recommendations on organisational matters. Each group comprised 10 senior members from APCC who discussed six different topics,” party sources said.

“The groups suggested various methodologies for the improvement of the organisational activities of the party to make it more proactive. This initiative will continue till the final recommendations which are to be submitted soon. This is expected to prepare the cadres as well as the organisation for the upcoming panchayat elections, Assembly by-elections and help re-establish the Congress government in 2026,” a statement issued by the media department of APCC, said.