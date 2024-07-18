Thursday, July 18, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Bhumi Pednekar: Love celebrating my birthday but this year I’ve kept it very simple

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, July 18: Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who turned 35 on Thursday, celebrated her birthday on the sets of “Daldal”, saying that she loves celebrating it but this year she kept it very simple.

 

 

“I brought in my birthday on set. I cut my cake at 12 with friends and family and everybody from my set, from my Daldal set and it was incredible because that’s my happy place and it just felt like the right start to my new year,” Bhumi told IANS.

 

 

 

“Otherwise I’m just gonna spend the day at home with my mother, with my family and just people that love me,” the actress added.

 

 

 

Asked if she is  big on birthday parties or if she likes time with her family on her big day, Bhumi said: “So this year my birthday is going to be different because usually I’m very very big on birthday parties.”

 

 

 

“I love going all out, I love celebrating my birthday but this year I’ve kept it very easy, simple, just like me with my closest friends and people that I really really love. Gonna eat one massive, large, phenomenal meal and just keeping it easy.”

 

 

 

Talking about her upcoming web series “Daldal”, Bhumi will play the challenging role of a cop.

 

 

 

Written by Priya Saggi, Sreekanth Agneeaswaran, Rohan D’Souza and Hussain Haidry, the series will bring to life Vish Dhamija’s fictional detective, DCP Rita Ferreira.

 

 

 

Based on Dhamija’s second novel, ‘Bhendi Bazaar’, ‘Daldal’ follows Fereira as she sets out to catch a serial killer, even as she grapples with her past traumas and present demons. (IANS)

Previous article
Sonam Kapoor: I did buy a lot, but borrowing clothes was more practical
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Health

Scientists discover gut protein that helps protect brain cells from Parkinson’s

Shillong, July 18: Scientists have identified a gut protein that can prevent the development of Parkinson's disease (PD)...
Business

Union Budget: Lower custom duty on import of medical devices, say experts

Shillong, July 18: Ahead of the upcoming Union Budget 2024-25, experts on Thursday called on lowering customs duty...
News Alert

Young infants use their mother’s scent to see faces: Study

Shillong, July 18: Ever imagined how babies see the world? An interesting study on Thursday showed that young...
News Alert

Directive on eateries for Kanwar Yatra reminds of Hitler era: Owaisi

Shillong, July 18: Condemning Uttar Pradesh Police's directive asking eateries on the Kanwar Yatra route in Muzaffarnagar to...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Scientists discover gut protein that helps protect brain cells from Parkinson’s

Health 0
Shillong, July 18: Scientists have identified a gut protein...

Union Budget: Lower custom duty on import of medical devices, say experts

Business 0
Shillong, July 18: Ahead of the upcoming Union Budget...

Young infants use their mother’s scent to see faces: Study

News Alert 0
Shillong, July 18: Ever imagined how babies see the...
Load more

Popular news

Scientists discover gut protein that helps protect brain cells from Parkinson’s

Health 0
Shillong, July 18: Scientists have identified a gut protein...

Union Budget: Lower custom duty on import of medical devices, say experts

Business 0
Shillong, July 18: Ahead of the upcoming Union Budget...

Young infants use their mother’s scent to see faces: Study

News Alert 0
Shillong, July 18: Ever imagined how babies see the...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img