Thursday, July 18, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Seven-day shutdown for B’luru mall for insulting farmer, says K’taka Minister in Assembly

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Bengaluru, July 18:  The Karnataka government on Thursday announced in the Assembly that the mall in Bengaluru where a farmer was insulted and not allowed entry will be shut for seven days. Minister for Urban Development and Town Planning Bhyrathi Suresh made the announcement on the floor of the House.

“As per the government laws, the GT Mall will be shut for seven days for denying entry to the farmer into the mall,” Minister Suresh stated, The BJP raised the issue reported on Wednesday and demanded strict action against the mall to send a message.

Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka stated that the government should initiate an action without fail. Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa said that the government will take action after getting the report over the incident. “The dignity and self-respect of a person is of paramount importance.

It can’t be compared to anything,” he said. Ashoka insisted that instead of waiting for the report, action should be taken immediately. Laxman Savadi, Congress MLA intervened and urged the government not to beat around the bush by stating that they would get a report regarding the incident.

“It is time to show concern for farmers. There is no need to wait for a report or to form a committee. As per the rule, disconnect the electric connection to the mall for seven days,” he demanded.

On Tuesday evening, a septuagenarian farmer Fakirappa from Haveri district, accompanied by his son Nagaraj and wife Mallamma, was denied entry to GT World Mall on Magadi Road, in Bengaluru citing his attire as he was clad in dhoti. The incident sparked a row as the video of the incident went viral on social media.

The management of the mall tendered an apology and the security guard also apologised for the incident. Fakirappa’s family had booked tickets for a Kannada movie and his family was stopped at the entrance despite having the tickets. The security guards maintained that the clad in dhoti were not allowed in the mall.

IANS

Previous article
77 pc Indian startups now invest in AI, small cities brimming with tech skill pool
Next article
India ascent from ‘Fragile 5’ to fastest-growing economy has lessons for developing world: NITI Aayog VC
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Two terrorists killed, infiltration bid foiled in J&K’s Kupwara

Srinagar, July 18: Two terrorists were killed on Thursday when the security forces foiled an infiltration bid on...
NATIONAL

Indians in Bangladesh advised to avoid travel amid violent student protests

Dhaka, July 18:The Indian Embassy in Bangladesh on Thursday issued an advisory urging Indian students and nationals residing...
Economy

India ascent from ‘Fragile 5’ to fastest-growing economy has lessons for developing world: NITI Aayog VC

United Nations, July 18: India’s ascent from the "Fragile Five" to the fastest-growing major economy has lessons for...
NATIONAL

77 pc Indian startups now invest in AI, small cities brimming with tech skill pool

Mumbai, July 18: More than 77 per cent of Indian startups now invest in advanced technologies such as...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Two terrorists killed, infiltration bid foiled in J&K’s Kupwara

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, July 18: Two terrorists were killed on Thursday...

Indians in Bangladesh advised to avoid travel amid violent student protests

NATIONAL 0
Dhaka, July 18:The Indian Embassy in Bangladesh on Thursday...

India ascent from ‘Fragile 5’ to fastest-growing economy has lessons for developing world: NITI Aayog VC

Economy 0
United Nations, July 18: India’s ascent from the "Fragile...
Load more

Popular news

Two terrorists killed, infiltration bid foiled in J&K’s Kupwara

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, July 18: Two terrorists were killed on Thursday...

Indians in Bangladesh advised to avoid travel amid violent student protests

NATIONAL 0
Dhaka, July 18:The Indian Embassy in Bangladesh on Thursday...

India ascent from ‘Fragile 5’ to fastest-growing economy has lessons for developing world: NITI Aayog VC

Economy 0
United Nations, July 18: India’s ascent from the "Fragile...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img