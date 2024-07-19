Friday, July 19, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Global Microsoft outage: Airline services affected in India, netizens say ‘early weekend’

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, July 19: The ongoing global outage of the US tech giant Microsoft has affected millions of users across the world, including in India, where airlines and airport services are majorly hit.

Millions of Microsoft Windows users are experiencing the “Blue Screen of Death” error that causes their computers to shut down or restart. The company said it is due to a recent update of American cyber security company Crowdstrike.

It cited a “configuration change in a portion of its Azure backend workloads” as the primary reason. The outage led to an interruption between storage and compute resources which resulted in connectivity failures that affected downstream Microsoft 365 services dependent on these connections, the company noted.

In India, operations of major airlines like Indigo, Vistara, Akasa, Spicejet, and Air India ops, as well as airport services were affected, and the Bengaluru Airport issued an advisory for travellers. Delhi Airport services were also “temporarily impacted”.

“The Microsoft / CrowdStrike outage has taken down most airports in India. I got my first hand-written boarding pass today,” a user wrote in a post on the social media platform X.com. Globally, several airlines and banks were hit by the service disruptions.

The South China Morning Post reported that an IT breakdown has left the international airport in Hong Kong in “chaos”. Australian broadcasters like Channel 10, ABC, and Sky News Australia were down. The UK’s London Stock Exchange reportedly suffered an outage, while in the US Alaska state, the emergency 911 lines have gone down.

Meanwhile, netizens celebrated the outage by sharing various humorous posts and memes on social media X.com and thanked the tech giant for an early weekend. “Thank you @MicrosoftIndia for letting us feel an early weekend. Kudos,” said a user. “Thank you @MicrosoftIndia for Providing an unofficial holiday today…!” added another.

One user also “begged” Microsoft “to not fix the bluescreen for the next eight hours”. “Multiple services are continuing to see improvements in availability as our mitigation actions progress,” Microsoft 365 Status said in an X post.

IANS

Previous article
Global Microsoft outage: Airline services affected in India, netizens say ‘early weekend’
Next article
Harassment charges: IAS-PO Puja Khedkar likely to go to Pune Police on July 20
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Yogi govt implements ‘display owners name’ order on all food shops across UP

New Delhi, July 19:  Amid controversy and intense political sparring over the recent order to display names of...
NATIONAL

Harassment charges: IAS-PO Puja Khedkar likely to go to Pune Police on July 20

Pune, July 19: The controversial IAS-Probationary Officer Dr Puja M. D. Khedkar is expected to meet the Pune...
NATIONAL

Global Microsoft outage: Airline services affected in India, netizens say ‘early weekend’

New Delhi, July 19: The ongoing global outage of the US tech giant Microsoft has affected millions of...
NATIONAL

Austrian-made assault rifle recovered from slain terrorists in J&K’s Keran

Srinagar, July 19:  A huge cache of arms and ammunition, including an Austrian-made bullpup assault rifle, was recovered...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Yogi govt implements ‘display owners name’ order on all food shops across UP

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 19:  Amid controversy and intense political...

Harassment charges: IAS-PO Puja Khedkar likely to go to Pune Police on July 20

NATIONAL 0
Pune, July 19: The controversial IAS-Probationary Officer Dr Puja...

Global Microsoft outage: Airline services affected in India, netizens say ‘early weekend’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 19: The ongoing global outage of...
Load more

Popular news

Yogi govt implements ‘display owners name’ order on all food shops across UP

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 19:  Amid controversy and intense political...

Harassment charges: IAS-PO Puja Khedkar likely to go to Pune Police on July 20

NATIONAL 0
Pune, July 19: The controversial IAS-Probationary Officer Dr Puja...

Global Microsoft outage: Airline services affected in India, netizens say ‘early weekend’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 19: The ongoing global outage of...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img