Friday, July 19, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Maha CM slams Oppn for questioning authenticity of Chhatrapati Shivaji’s ‘bagh-nakh’ brought back from UK

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Satara, July 19 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday criticised the opposition for questioning the authenticity of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s ‘bagh-nakh’ (tiger claw) brought back to India from London’s Victoria and Albert Museum, saying that some people just want to do politics and slander good work.

“Some people are raising questions over the authenticity of tiger claws used by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to kill Afzal Khan. This is our misfortune. But objecting to the authenticity of tiger claws is an insult to the bravery and prowess of Chhatrapati Shivaji,’’ said Shinde after the inauguration of ‘Shiva Shaurya Gatha’ (exhibition) displaying the tiger claws at Satara. ‘

’Today is a happy day for every Marathi Manoos. There is an atmosphere of jubilation in the state today. Happiness is visible on everyone’s face. Everyone was eagerly waiting for this day. Now from tomorrow every Shivpremi (Shivaji lover) will see these tiger claws which are on display. In fact, watching the tiger claws will be to witness the bravery and prowess of Shiva Raya (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj),’’ said Shinde who was accompanied by Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, excise minister Shambhuraj Desai and BJP MP and Chhatrapati Shivaji’s descendant Udayanraje Bhosale.

“I am standing here today not as the Chief Minister of the state, but as the mawla of Shiva Raya (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj). Today these tiger claws have entered the Marathi land after traveling hundreds of miles. Sudhir Mungantiwar made a lot of efforts for this. That is why we have seen these tigers. I thank Sudhir Mungantiwar for this,” said Shinde while showering praise on his cabinet colleague for making efforts to bring the tiger claws to Maharashtra.

Fadnavis also slammed the opposition saying that some people’s intelligence has become rotten and all they can do is protest. “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj killed Afzal Khan, we have been hearing about that incident for many generations. The weapon used by Shiva Raya, the tiger claws, has come to our Maharashtra and has been displayed for the public in Satara.

There can be no greater fortune than this. Through the medium of these tiger claws, we have got an opportunity to connect with the history of Shiva Raya,” said Fadnavis. Ajit Pawar in his speech said that it is a matter of happiness and pride that Chhatrapati Shivaji’s tiger claws have been exhibited for the first time for the people of Maharashtra.

IANS

Previous article
Thailand unveils plan to become key financial hub
Next article
India booming with economic growth, job creation: PM Modi
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Microsoft outage hits IndiGo ops, airline switches to manual ops

New Delhi, July 19: Leading low-cost carrier IndiGo on Friday said it was currently experiencing delays and cancellations...
NATIONAL

India booming with economic growth, job creation: PM Modi

  New Delhi, July 19:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the country is booming with economic...
INTERNATIONAL

Thailand unveils plan to become key financial hub

Bangkok, July 19: Thailand unveiled a strategic plan on Friday to support its goal of becoming a global...
NATIONAL

Minor disruptions only in 10 Indian banks due to Microsoft global outage, says RBI

Mumbai, July 19: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday clarified that only 10 banks and non-banking...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Microsoft outage hits IndiGo ops, airline switches to manual ops

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 19: Leading low-cost carrier IndiGo on...

India booming with economic growth, job creation: PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, July 19:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi said...

Thailand unveils plan to become key financial hub

INTERNATIONAL 0
Bangkok, July 19: Thailand unveiled a strategic plan on...
Load more

Popular news

Microsoft outage hits IndiGo ops, airline switches to manual ops

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 19: Leading low-cost carrier IndiGo on...

India booming with economic growth, job creation: PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, July 19:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi said...

Thailand unveils plan to become key financial hub

INTERNATIONAL 0
Bangkok, July 19: Thailand unveiled a strategic plan on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img