Maha CM slams Oppn for questioning authenticity of Chhatrapati Shivaji’s ‘bagh-nakh’ brought back from UK

Satara, July 19 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday criticised the opposition for questioning the authenticity of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s ‘bagh-nakh’ (tiger claw) brought back to India from London’s Victoria and Albert Museum, saying that some people just want to do politics and slander good work.

“Some people are raising questions over the authenticity of tiger claws used by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to kill Afzal Khan. This is our misfortune. But objecting to the authenticity of tiger claws is an insult to the bravery and prowess of Chhatrapati Shivaji,’’ said Shinde after the inauguration of ‘Shiva Shaurya Gatha’ (exhibition) displaying the tiger claws at Satara. ‘

’Today is a happy day for every Marathi Manoos. There is an atmosphere of jubilation in the state today. Happiness is visible on everyone’s face. Everyone was eagerly waiting for this day. Now from tomorrow every Shivpremi (Shivaji lover) will see these tiger claws which are on display. In fact, watching the tiger claws will be to witness the bravery and prowess of Shiva Raya (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj),’’ said Shinde who was accompanied by Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, excise minister Shambhuraj Desai and BJP MP and Chhatrapati Shivaji’s descendant Udayanraje Bhosale.

“I am standing here today not as the Chief Minister of the state, but as the mawla of Shiva Raya (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj). Today these tiger claws have entered the Marathi land after traveling hundreds of miles. Sudhir Mungantiwar made a lot of efforts for this. That is why we have seen these tigers. I thank Sudhir Mungantiwar for this,” said Shinde while showering praise on his cabinet colleague for making efforts to bring the tiger claws to Maharashtra.

Fadnavis also slammed the opposition saying that some people’s intelligence has become rotten and all they can do is protest. “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj killed Afzal Khan, we have been hearing about that incident for many generations. The weapon used by Shiva Raya, the tiger claws, has come to our Maharashtra and has been displayed for the public in Satara.

There can be no greater fortune than this. Through the medium of these tiger claws, we have got an opportunity to connect with the history of Shiva Raya,” said Fadnavis. Ajit Pawar in his speech said that it is a matter of happiness and pride that Chhatrapati Shivaji’s tiger claws have been exhibited for the first time for the people of Maharashtra.

