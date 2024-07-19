Friday, July 19, 2024
Business

Musk again denies donating $45 mn to Trump per month

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, July 19: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, on Friday, again denied donating $45 million per month to former US president Donald Trump.

 

Reacting to a viral note which alleged that Musk has pledged to donate $45 million per month to Trump and is now on Team MAGA (Make America Great Again) which is a presidential campaign slogan used by Trump, Musk said: “This note is false.”

 

“I have not pledged anything to anyone. I did create a PAC that is focused on supporting candidates who favour a meritocracy and personal freedom, but funding to date has been far below that level,” the tech billionaire posted on X social media platform.

 

Musk has “fully” endorsed Trump for the presidency following the assassination attempt on him last weekend.

 

The viral note also alleged that “Musk already ruined Twitter by allowing hate speech and disinformation to flood the platform. Now, Musk is using his vast fortune to try to control our democracy.”

 

US President Joe Biden, who has tested Covid-positive, also took a dig at Trump and Musk on Thursday, saying “I’m sick…of Elon Musk and his rich buddies trying to buy this election.”

 

Musk has often attacked Biden for his immigration policies and age. (IANS)

