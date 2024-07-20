Sunday, July 21, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

Japan to experience record heat, extreme temperatures on Sunday

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Tokyo, July 20: Record-breaking heat is expected to hit Japan on Sunday, with over 200 locations across Japan forecasted to experience extreme temperatures. Scorching temperatures were recorded from Kanto to Okinawa on Saturday, which also marked the beginning of summer vacation for children across the country.

The highest temperatures reached over 35 degrees Celsius, with more than 130 locations experiencing severe heat for the first time in 12 days, weather agency data showed, reports Xinhua news agency.

Shizuoka city was the hottest place in the country, recording 38.9 degrees Celsius, followed by Fuchu city in the Tokyo area at 38 degrees Celsius. The temperature reached 35.8 degrees Celsius in Tokyo, marking the first day of severe heat in nearly two weeks. The heat is expected to intensify further on Sunday, with predictions indicating that over 200 locations will experience extreme temperatures, double the number from Saturday.

Japan Meteorological Agency has issued an advisory for the “once in a decade” heat, noting that it is crucial for the public to take precautions to prevent heatstroke and stay hydrated. The dangerous heatwave is expected to continue into August and possibly September, posing risks not only to health but also to agriculture and food safety, according to Japan Weather Association.

IANS

Previous article
‘Attempt to undermine Madrasas’: Muslim bodies on order to shift students to schools
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

‘Attempt to undermine Madrasas’: Muslim bodies on order to shift students to schools

New Delhi, July 20: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) along with other Muslim bodies on...
NATIONAL

Union Minister Jitin Prasada’s car meets with accident in Pilibhit

New Delhi, July 20:  Union Minister of State (MoS) for Commerce and Industry, Jitin Prasada, had a close...
NATIONAL

Pune road rage: Motorist assaults woman with 2 kids on scooter

Pune, July 20:  In a brutal instance of road rage, a woman riding with two small kids on...
NATIONAL

Pune court extends Manorama Khedkar’s police custody by 2 days

Pune, July 20: A Pune court on Saturday extended the police custody of Manorama D. Khedkar -- mother...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

‘Attempt to undermine Madrasas’: Muslim bodies on order to shift students to schools

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 20: The All India Muslim Personal...

Union Minister Jitin Prasada’s car meets with accident in Pilibhit

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 20:  Union Minister of State (MoS)...

Pune road rage: Motorist assaults woman with 2 kids on scooter

NATIONAL 0
Pune, July 20:  In a brutal instance of road...
Load more

Popular news

‘Attempt to undermine Madrasas’: Muslim bodies on order to shift students to schools

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 20: The All India Muslim Personal...

Union Minister Jitin Prasada’s car meets with accident in Pilibhit

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 20:  Union Minister of State (MoS)...

Pune road rage: Motorist assaults woman with 2 kids on scooter

NATIONAL 0
Pune, July 20:  In a brutal instance of road...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img