Sunday, July 21, 2024
NATIONAL

Centre to sign over 70 MoUs with startups to empower the disabled

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, July 21:The government is set to sign more than 70 MoUs on Monday between the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) and various startups and private organisations.

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Dr Virendra Kumar will preside over the MoU signing ceremony between the National Institutes and Composite Regional Centres (CRCs) of DEPwD and startups.

The Ministry of Social Justice &amp; Empowerment said that more than 70 MoUs will be signed, both physically and virtually, across multiple disability sectors, symbolising a significant step towards fostering an inclusive society.

“These collaborations are not merely formal agreements but strategic alliances that bring tangible benefits to Divyangjan across various sectors,” said the ministry.

This effort will establish milestones and make significant strides in building a society where everyone can lead a life of dignity and fulfilment, it added.

Globally, at least 15 per cent of people have some form of disability.

More than 2.68 crore citizens in India live with a disability (as per the 2011 census).

There are some niche startups and NGOs working to empower people with disabilities (PwDs) in the country.

–IANS

 

