MLA Subir Marak in soup after slapping MBoSE staff

Meghalaya’s slapgate moment

Our Bureau

TURA/SHILLONG, July 20: Rangsakona MLA, Subir Marak has landed himself in hot soup after he allegedly assaulted an employee of the MBoSE guest house in Shillong when the chowkidar was late in coming to open the main gate to allow him and some of his guests in.

As per reports, at about 2 am on July 16, the Rangsakona MLA along with what he stated were teachers that he had called to his house for dinner, arrived at the guest house to drop them off for the night. However, given the timing, the chowkidar, who also hails from Garo Hills, was late in attending his call to open the gate as he was soundly asleep.

The enraged MLA honked and banged at the gate for close to 30 minutes before he asked someone to climb through and wake the caretaker to open the gate. A half-sleepy gatekeeper then opened the gate to allow the visitors in. However the delay seemed to have irked the MLA who then got into a heated argument with not only the caretaker but also his wife, and slapped him, the entire episode being caught in the CCTV of the guest house, which has gone viral.

In the CCTV footage available, Subir can be clearly seen slapping the employee while heated words were exchanged.

The incident has gone viral on social media with almost everyone from the state coming down heavily on the alleged highhandedness of the MLA in question.

Following the incident, the MLA has expressed his deep regret at what happened while still blaming the delay in opening of the gate for his tirade. While no complaints have been filed into the incident, social media has been abuzz ever since the video of the incident went viral.

Surprisingly, the MLA while apologizing for his “misdeed”, pointed out the video going viral was a breach of his privileges despite the incident taking place in a public compound.

“I booked a MBoSE guest house at Laitumkhrah in my name. The guests were teacher representatives from Garo Hills. They had an appointment with the Education minister as well with Director of DSEL on July 16. On July 15 evening, I invited them for dinner to my residence.

“After dinner I personally came to drop them to the guest house and reached at 2 am. I waited there for half an hour blowing the siren and horn after which my PSO climbed over the wall and woke the chowkidar. We had a verbal argument with the chowkidar’s wife who was talking very rudely. So I gave a ‘mild’ slap which I should not have done, being a public representative. It all happened in the heat of the moment. I have apologized to the chowkidar,” said Subir, while still calling it a breach of privilege of an MLA.

The teachers, who were with him at time and were witness to what took place, defended the MLA stating that the MLA did wait for half an hour and the wife of the chowkidar spoke rudely with the MLA.

They too added that the incident going viral on social media was a breach of privilege of the MLA who only tried to accommodate them.

Citizens felt the MLA’s actions were in contravention of being a public representative and the fact that they reached the guest house only at 2 am should have made him aware of the circumstances.

“Who on earth would like to be woken up at 2 am in the night, especially in a guest house and then to be slapped by an MLA because you are fast asleep just shows the showmanship on display. The wife had every right to get angry for what took place. The highhandedness of the MLA is beyond understanding,” felt a resident of Tura.

Similar comments and expressions have flooded social media following videos of the incident going viral.

Meanwhile allegations of a gun being pointed at the chowkidar have been doing the rounds though there is nothing on the CCTV to prove the same.