Rajasthan govt recommends CBI probe into fake Aadhaar card matter

Jaipur, July 21 : The Rajasthan government has sent a recommendation to the Central government to get the investigation done by the CBI into the fake Aadhaar card case reported from Sanchore.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel said this while responding to Congress MLA Ratan Dewasi in the Assembly on Saturday.

Patel said that the IT Ministry had suggested handing over the investigation to the CBI.

The Minister said that some accused have been arrested in this case while the search for others was underway.

Earlier, during the proceedings of the Assembly on Saturday, Congress MLA Ratan Dewasi raised the issue, saying that Aadhaar cards are being prepared using fake photos and fingerprints.

He claimed that Aadhaar cards are prepared by giving Rs 200 each to school children for fingerprints.

“All the Aadhaar card centres in the border areas should be investigated. Also, the state government should form a separate team for this matter’s investigation,” MLA Dewasi said, adding that Aadhaar cards were being made by taking the pictures of the pupils of the eyes of animals and by taking the fingerprints of the feet instead of hands which poses a huge threat to national security.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel said that the investigation of the fake Aadhar card case is going on.

“Strict action will be taken against the culprits. E-mitra operators in the state will be investigated. A thorough investigation of the Aadhaar cards made till now will be done,” he said.

–IANS

