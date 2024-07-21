Sunday, July 21, 2024
NATIONAL

Rajasthan police bust int’l gang involved in robbery worth Rs 7 cr from Meerut

By: Agencies

Date:

Jaipur, July 21: The Rajasthan Police on Saturday busted an international gang and arrested three persons, including two Nepali citizens and one Indian citizen, in connection with a robbery incident that took place in Sukher police station area of Udaipur, the police said.

The accused have been identified as Veer Bahadur alias Bal Bahadur Dhami and Hira Singh Kami, both residents of Nepal, and one Afzal Khan, a resident of Delhi’s Ashok Nagar.

The main accused Veer Bahadur is a wanted criminal, who carried a bounty of Rs 5 lakh in connection with a robbery of Rs 7 crore reported in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district.

The vehicle used in the robbery in Udaipur, an Ertiga car, along with sedatives given to make the victims unconscious while committing the crime has been seized from the accused persons.

The police are searching for six other accused persons, including a woman who worked as a domestic help at the house of the victim’s family in Nepal.

According to the police, all the accused had a common modus operandi.

The police on Saturday resolved the robbery incident of Rs 22 lakh committed at the house of a businessman in Udaipur.

Officials said that the accused used to send servants to several houses through placement companies and gather information about the people and the map of the house.

The accused have confessed to committing crimes in Delhi, Gurugram, the Juhu area of Mumbai, etc.

The search for the remaining accused, including the maid, is underway in Nepal.

On July 9, Karishma, a maid from Nepal who had come to find work at a house in Udaipur a month ago, had called eight other associates and looted Rs 22 lakh by mixing drugs in the food of businessman Sanjay Gandhi (47), wife Shilpa Gandhi (40), son Shaurya (10) and daughter Neonika (18).

Udaipur Superintendent of Police (SP) Yogesh Goyal said: “The main accused Veer Bahadur alias Bal Bahadur Dhami, 38, from Doti (Nepal), Hira Singh (31), from Doti (Nepal), and driver Afzal (29), from Delhi have been arrested.”

“After the incident on July 9, police teams were formed which gathered information about Karishma from a placement agency. With the help of the Cyber team, information about the accused Karishma was gathered and it was found that she was using a mobile stolen from Mumbai,” the SP added.

–IANS

Previous article
Jitan Ram Manjhi refutes talks of resentment with ally Nitish Kumar
