NATIONAL

TMC more violent than Left, should observe Introspection Day instead of Martyrs' Day: BJP

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, July 21 : BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Sunday criticised the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for observing July 21 as Martyrs’ Day, stating that the party has become “more violent than the Left parties” and should instead observe the day as an “Introspection Day.”

Criticising the rising crimes in West Bengal, Poonawalla said, “TMC claims to commemorate martyrs on July 21, but in reality, it should be a day of introspection for them.”

Asserting that the TMC has adopted a “more violent approach” than the Left parties, the BJP national spokesperson alleged that political murders have taken place in the state and violence is seen in every election.

He accused the TMC government of transforming the slogan of ‘Maa Mati Manush’ into one that supports bomb blasts, corruption, and rapists.

Calling on the TMC to “break ties with the Left,” he questioned the opposition alliance. He said that while TMC claims to observe Martyrs’s Day against the “atrocities committed by the Left Front government, it is allied with the same in the INDIA bloc in Delhi.”

The TMC observes Martyrs’ Day every year on July 21 to commemorate the killing of 13 people in police firing during a Youth Congress rally against the Left Front government in 1993, when Mamata Banerjee was the state’s Youth Congress president.

–IANS

‘Attempt to undermine Madrasas’: Muslim bodies on order to shift students to schools
Over 3.86 lakh perform Amarnath Yatra in 22 days
