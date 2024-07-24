50 students attend 20-day summer camp on conservation, education

Guwahati, July 24: Fifty students attended a 20-day-long nature camp organised during the current summer vacation by biodiversity conservation non-profit organisation Aaranyak (www.aaranyak.org) and Orang National Park authority in Sengelimora Luit Jatiya Bidyalaya, Orang in Darrang district of Assam.

The summer nature camp was organised in collaboration with local NGOs Wild Wings and Fatasimolu Eco Development Committee with support from the David Shephard Wildlife Foundation (DSWF).

Besides facilitating academic classes and extracurricular activities, the summer camp which was organised during July 5 to 25, also promoted environmental awareness and education.

The camp included 18 days of academic instruction from school staff and guest teachers, and two days of environmental awareness training from experts in the field of environment, wildlife and conservation.

Arif Hussain, Manager of Rhino Research and Conservation Division of Aaranyak attended the camp as a resource person on the inaugural day and took sessions on wildlife and nature conservation.

Sabrina Begum, research scholar of Tezpur University and a member of Aaranyak took a session on environment conservation and awareness as well.

Aaranyak which aspires to create a huge pool of environment and wildlife conservation conscious citizens to steam up community participation in nature conservation, organizes such summer camps for students every year with sustained support from DSWF and local collaborators.