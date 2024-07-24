SC mulls formation of expert panel to resolve grievances of protesting farmers

Shillong, July 24: The Supreme Court on Wednesday mulled the formation of an expert panel to find a solution to the grievances of protesting farmers.

During the hearing of a plea moved by the Haryana government against the decision of the Punjab and Haryana High Court ordering the removal of barricades at the Shambhu border, a bench, headed by Justice Surya Kant, told the government to take some steps to reach out to the farmers and suggested sending a neutral umpire.

Observing that there exists a trust deficit between the stakeholders and adjourning the hearing for next week, the top court asked the Centre and state governments of Haryana and Punjab to suggest individuals who can be included in the expert panel. In the meantime, it ordered the state governments to maintain a status quo at the site of protests.

On July 10, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had directed to “at least” open the Shambhu border between Punjab and Haryana within a week. In its order, a division bench of Justices G.S. Sandhawalia and Vikas Bahl asked the Punjab as well as Haryana government to ensure that the highway is restored to its original glory and open to one and all for the convenience of the public.

“The State of Punjab shall also ensure that the demonstrators gathered in their territory are also duly controlled as and when the situation so requires,” ordered the high court, asking all the Kisan Unions to maintain law and order. It noted that the diversion which has been made to avoid the blockage was causing great inconvenience to the general public.

The decision came on a public interest litigation (PIL) against the barricading amid increasing concerns over the disruption of traffic and its impact on daily commuters and the transportation of goods. The interstate border was sealed to prevent protesting farmers from entering Haryana. (IANS)