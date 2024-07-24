Wednesday, July 24, 2024
spot_img
News Alert

SC mulls formation of expert panel to resolve grievances of protesting farmers

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, July 24: The Supreme Court on Wednesday mulled the formation of an expert panel to find a solution to the grievances of protesting farmers.

 

During the hearing of a plea moved by the Haryana government against the decision of the Punjab and Haryana High Court ordering the removal of barricades at the Shambhu border, a bench, headed by Justice Surya Kant, told the government to take some steps to reach out to the farmers and suggested sending a neutral umpire.

 

Observing that there exists a trust deficit between the stakeholders and adjourning the hearing for next week, the top court asked the Centre and state governments of Haryana and Punjab to suggest individuals who can be included in the expert panel. In the meantime, it ordered the state governments to maintain a status quo at the site of protests.

 

On July 10, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had directed to “at least” open the Shambhu border between Punjab and Haryana within a week. In its order, a division bench of Justices G.S. Sandhawalia and Vikas Bahl asked the Punjab as well as Haryana government to ensure that the highway is restored to its original glory and open to one and all for the convenience of the public.

 

“The State of Punjab shall also ensure that the demonstrators gathered in their territory are also duly controlled as and when the situation so requires,” ordered the high court, asking all the Kisan Unions to maintain law and order. It noted that the diversion which has been made to avoid the blockage was causing great inconvenience to the general public.

 

The decision came on a public interest litigation (PIL) against the barricading amid increasing concerns over the disruption of traffic and its impact on daily commuters and the transportation of goods. The interstate border was sealed to prevent protesting farmers from entering Haryana. (IANS)

Previous article
‘You are a woman, you don’t know anything’: Bihar CM to RJD MLA amid Assembly ruckus
Next article
Bihar woman found murdered in Bengaluru PG hostel
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

RBI tightens rules for domestic money transfers

Mumbai, July 24: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has tightened the framework for domestic money transfers in...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Sara Ali Khan enjoys Kashmiri delicacies, relishes roti & Kahwa

Mumbai, July 24: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who was recently seen in the streaming movie ‘Ae Watan...
NATIONAL

Telangana MLA performs two emergency C-sections in flood-hit Bhadrachalam

Hyderabad, July 24: A Congress MLA in Telangana, who is also a surgeon, performed emergency caesarean sections on...
NATIONAL

Will further strengthen our friendship with India: Bhutanese PM after meeting Gautam Adani

Ahmedabad, July 24: Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay on Wednesday said...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

RBI tightens rules for domestic money transfers

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, July 24: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)...

Sara Ali Khan enjoys Kashmiri delicacies, relishes roti & Kahwa

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, July 24: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who...

Telangana MLA performs two emergency C-sections in flood-hit Bhadrachalam

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, July 24: A Congress MLA in Telangana, who...
Load more

Popular news

RBI tightens rules for domestic money transfers

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, July 24: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)...

Sara Ali Khan enjoys Kashmiri delicacies, relishes roti & Kahwa

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, July 24: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who...

Telangana MLA performs two emergency C-sections in flood-hit Bhadrachalam

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, July 24: A Congress MLA in Telangana, who...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img