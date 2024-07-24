Telangana CM helps tribal girl, forced to herd goats despite securing IIT seat

Hyderabad, July 24: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has come forward to provide financial assistance for a tribal girl, who was herding goats due to financial problems despite securing a seat in IIT, Patna.

Badavath Madhulatha from Rajanna Sircilla district had scored 824th rank in this year’s JEE under the scheduled tribe (ST) category and had also secured a seat in IIT, Patna.

However, due to financial constraints, the family could not arrange Rs 2.5 lakh towards fees and other expenses to help her pursue a B. Tech in engineering physics. Madhulatha, the daughter of agricultural labourers, could pay only Rs 17,500 last month to confirm her admission.

However, the poor family had no means to arrange another Rs 2.51 lakh towards tuition fees and other expenses. She was forced to graze goats in her village to support the family as her father was unwell. The faculty of Tribal Welfare Junior College, where she had passed 12th class, had appealed to the authorities to help the girl as she had to pay the fee by July 27.

The state government took note of the tribal girl’s plight and issued orders for financial assistance to help her continue her education. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy congratulated Madhulatha for securing a seat in the prestigious institution despite facing financial difficulties.

He posted on ‘X’ on Wednesday that the tribal welfare department has released the amount required to continue her education. The Chief Minister wished that she continues to excel academically and bring laurels to Telangana. As per the orders issued by the Commissioner, Tribal Welfare, the student sought financial assistance of Rs 2,51,831.

The state government waived Rs 1 lakh tuition fee and released Rs 1,51,831 towards academic fees, hostel fees, gymkhana, transport, mess fees, laptop and other charges. –IANS