UDP woos VPP again to join regional front

SHILLONG, July 24: The UDP, one of Meghalaya’s oldest and second-largest regional parties, has reiterated its call for all regional forces, including the VPP, to unite under one banner to protect the interests of the indigenous people.

UDP chief Metbah Lyngdoh, speaking on Wednesday, emphasised the need for regional parties to consolidate their efforts. “Whichever party claims to be a regional party, it is high time for us to think seriously and see that we come together and work as one,” he said.

When asked if this appeal included the VPP, Lyngdoh affirmed, “Whoever claims to be a regional party and for the indigenous people, that is what we would like, and that is why we are working together with HSPDP.”

He stressed that the current situation demands unity among regional parties to effectively serve the interests of the indigenous population. Lyngdoh pointed out the fundamental difference between national and regional parties, stating, “The regional parties’ objective is for the interest of the local and indigenous people, with respect to the people of other communities as well.”

“The difference with the national party is that they have to look at national interests; we are a local party with a regional outlook,” the UDP president added.

Drawing from his 16-17 years of political experience, Lyngdoh remarked, “We have seen that if multiple regional parties exist in the State, it is not a good sign for the future of the indigenous people and those working for them.”

Meghalaya currently has several regional parties, including the UDP, HSPDP, and VPP, alongside national parties like the Congress, BJP, NPP, and TMC. While the UDP and HSPDP operate under the Regional Democratic Alliance (RDA), the VPP has opted to remain independent.

The dissolution of the People’s Democratic Front (PDF) at the start of the MDA coalition 2.0, with its two MLAs joining the NPP, marked a significant shift in the political landscape, highlighting the need for a unified regional front.

UDP preparing for ADC polls

Undeterred by the poor outcome of the MP elections, the United Democratic Party will focus on the upcoming Autonomous District Council (ADC) polls but is unlikely to contest the Gambegre by-election.

“We have not discussed Gambegre yet. We will hold a meeting shortly to discuss what is best for the party,” UDP chief Metbah Lyngdoh said on Wednesday.

On the MDC polls, he said: “We have already started the preparations. The candidates will be finalised in due course of time.”

He said the UDP and the Hill State People’s Democratic Party have decided to continue with their alliance forged during the Lok Sabha polls to contest the MDC and Assembly elections together.

“While the two parties will put in a combined effort under the banner of the Regional Democratic Alliance, local needs and situations will decide whether or not the UDP and the HSPDP will field candidates separately,” Lyngdoh said.

An understanding between the two parties will work in such cases, he added.

He declined to draw inference from the RDA’s dismal show in the MP polls. “The MP and the local elections are completely different and the issues are different in each MDC constituency,” he said.

“There are 36 Assembly constituencies and 58 ADC constituencies (in the Khasi-Jaintia Hills). These elections are not the same as the Lok Sabha polls,” Lyngdoh said.

He did not consider the Voice of the People Party, a new entrant, as a threat to the older regional parties. “It is good that the people have more parties to choose from,” he said.

He said the UDP accepted the people’s mandate for the Shillong parliamentary seat. “It is time to move forward by addressing a few areas of concern at the grassroots level. The party understands the need to connect with the people with renewed vigour,” he said.