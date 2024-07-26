Friday, July 26, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Govt mulls 300 luxury tents across different tourist spots

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, July 25: In a bid to add another boost to tourism, the state government has announced plans to develop more than 300 luxury tented accommodation across several tourist spots in Meghalaya on a public private partnership (PPP) model.
The Director of Tourism has sought proposals from eligible bidders for “Development, Operation and Maintenance of Luxury Tented Accommodation.” Under phase 1 of this initiative, the government intends to develop a minimum of 175 luxury tented accommodation in land area measuring 30 acres.
The government will develop a minimum of 100 tents in Umiam on land spanning 15 acres; 50 tents in Nokrek over a land area of 10 acres and 25 of such facilities in Nartiang on 5 acres of land.
In the second phase, the government will develop 150 luxury tented accommodation. Another 50 of such facilities each will be developed in Sohra, Nongmahir Hill and Umkrem on 30 acres of land each, respectively.

Previous article
No demand for new LO, Opp chief whip, says Speaker
Next article
CM takes up concerns of public in Garo Hills
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Vendors hope for better sales as Sky Umbrella fest enters Day 2

SHILLONG, July 25: The first-ever Shillong Sky Umbrella Festival, which commenced on July 24, promises to be a...
MEGHALAYA

MGMP: Row sparks after artistes air ‘grievances’

SHILLONG, July 25: The Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project (MGMP) has come under scrutiny following a series of allegations...
MEGHALAYA

Today in City

On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, the Central Bureau of Communication, Shillong, Ministry...
MEGHALAYA

News Capsule

Protected site The state government, through a notification dated July 23, has proposed to declare the Law Lyngdoh (Sacred...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Vendors hope for better sales as Sky Umbrella fest enters Day 2

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 25: The first-ever Shillong Sky Umbrella Festival,...

MGMP: Row sparks after artistes air ‘grievances’

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 25: The Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project (MGMP)...

Today in City

MEGHALAYA 0
On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Kargil...
Load more

Popular news

Vendors hope for better sales as Sky Umbrella fest enters Day 2

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 25: The first-ever Shillong Sky Umbrella Festival,...

MGMP: Row sparks after artistes air ‘grievances’

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 25: The Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project (MGMP)...

Today in City

MEGHALAYA 0
On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Kargil...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img