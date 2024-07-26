Govt mulls 300 luxury tents across different tourist spots

SHILLONG, July 25: In a bid to add another boost to tourism, the state government has announced plans to develop more than 300 luxury tented accommodation across several tourist spots in Meghalaya on a public private partnership (PPP) model.

The Director of Tourism has sought proposals from eligible bidders for “Development, Operation and Maintenance of Luxury Tented Accommodation.” Under phase 1 of this initiative, the government intends to develop a minimum of 175 luxury tented accommodation in land area measuring 30 acres.

The government will develop a minimum of 100 tents in Umiam on land spanning 15 acres; 50 tents in Nokrek over a land area of 10 acres and 25 of such facilities in Nartiang on 5 acres of land.

In the second phase, the government will develop 150 luxury tented accommodation. Another 50 of such facilities each will be developed in Sohra, Nongmahir Hill and Umkrem on 30 acres of land each, respectively.