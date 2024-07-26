Friday, July 26, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

PM Modi carries out ‘first blast’ of Shinkun La tunnel in Ladakh

Drass, July 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday carried out virtually the first blast of the 4.1 km long strategic Shinkun La tunnel in the Ladakh region which will be a milestone in the holistic development of the region.

The Prime Minister said that the tunnel will make the transport of defence equipment swift and efficient and will give a big boost to the economic and overall development of the Ladakh region. The first blast marks the beginning of the tunnel construction process.

Shinkun Lal tunnel will be a 4.1 kilometre-long twin-tube tunnel which will be constructed at an altitude of around 15,800 feet above sea level. The tunnel will be constructed on Nimu-Padum-Darcha road to provide all-weather connectivity to Leh. When completed, it will be the highest tunnel in the World.

The tunnel will be a twin-tube double-lane with cross passages at every 500 meters. The tunnel’s features include Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition Systems (SCADA), Mechanical Ventilation Systems, Fire Fighting Systems and Communication Systems.

The tunnel will serve as a vital link, connecting the Lahaul Valley in Himachal Pradesh with the Zanskar Valley in Ladakh. There are two existing axes to Leh at present, the Srinagar-Zojila-Kargil-Leh and the Manali-Atal Tunnel-Sarchu-Leh.

IANS

Kargil win a victory of 140 crore Indians, says PM Modi
iPhone exports from India touch new all-time high in April-June quarter
