Union Budget aims to bolster NE’s economy : Sonowal

Shillong, July 27: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal took part in a discussion on the Union Budget, 2024-25 with the leaders of business community, youth as well as women from the region in the city today.

The discussion revolved around provisions of the Union budget 2024 that is set to unroll the roadmap towards realising the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’. The Northeast India, which plays a very important role, stands to benefit from this budget as it aims to empower region’s economic, industrial and agricultural sectors with the enablement of youth, women and tribal communities, remarked Sarbananda Sonowal.

The meeting was also attended by Alexander Hek, the Minister of Animal Husbandry, Government of Meghalaya; Sanbor Shullai, MLA & Chairman, Meghalaya Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC); Rikman G Momin, President, BJP (Meghalaya) & PS Shukla, Vice Chancellor, Northeastern Hill University (NEHU).