Saturday, July 27, 2024
EconomyNews Alert

Vistara becomes 1st Indian airline to offer free Wi-Fi on international flights

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, July 27: In some good news for flyers, Vistara on Saturday said it will offer 20 minutes of free Wi-Fi on international flights, making it the first Indian airline to allow this benefit.

The Tata-Singapore Airlines joint venture airline said the complimentary, 20-minute Wi-Fi access will allow passengers in all cabins to stay connected and is ideal for those who wish to purchase extended Wi-Fi plans using Indian credit/debit cards.

The service, available on Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and Airbus A321neo aircraft, enables customers to receive one-time passwords via email, facilitating the purchase of extended in-flight Wi-Fi during the active session, according to Vistara.

“We are confident that customers will appreciate this value addition, which aims to make their Vistara journey more convenient, productive, and seamless,” said Deepak Rajawat, Vistara’s Chief Commercial Officer. Additionally, 50 MB of complimentary Wi-Fi is provided for Business Class and Platinum Club Vistara members.

According to the airline, non-members will be charged Rs 372.74 plus GST for unlimited data access on messaging apps such as WhatsApp. For internet surfing on these flights, the airline has priced the service at Rs 1,577.54 plus GST, which includes audio and video streaming on social media and the web.

Unlimited data, allowing all streaming protocols, is available for Rs 2707.04 plus GST, said Vistara. The airline said its in-flight entertainment systems offer nearly 700 hours of content, including movies, TV shows, and audio titles.

IANS

