Sunday, July 28, 2024
spot_img
Health

BRCA gene mutations pose breast cancer risk even among men

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, July 28: It’s not only women, but men can also be at risk of BRCA1 and BRCA2 genetic mutations, typically associated with breast and ovarian cancers, according to research calling for increasing screening guidelines for males.

 

A growing body of research emphasises that BRCA1 and BRCA2 genetic mutations, typically associated with breast and ovarian cancers in women, also pose significant cancer risks to men.

 

According to a review article published in JAMA Oncology by experts from the Fred Hutch Cancer Center and the University of Washington, new national screening guidelines aim to identify these risks in men through genetic testing and specialised cancer screening.

 

Heather Cheng, the director of the Fred Hutch’s Prostate Cancer Genetics Clinic said men are not getting enough genetic testing to see if they carry a BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene variant.

 

While those who know they are carriers “get tested for their daughters, but don’t always know why it’s important for their own health”, he added.

 

The review outlines updated screening and treatment guidelines for men with inherited damaging variants in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes.

 

It highlights the increased risks of prostate, pancreatic, and breast cancers for male carriers, who represent 50 per cent of all BRCA1/2 mutation carriers.

 

However, the current testing rate for men is only one-tenth of that for women.

 

The team also urged men to discuss their family’s cancer history with healthcare providers.

 

Cheng noted that increasing screening among men will boost “research, early detection, and ultimately reduce the burden of BRCA-related cancers. (IANS)

Previous article
What is viral hepatitis and how is it affecting people?
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Five injured in Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon

Shillong, July 28: Five civilians in southern Lebanon were wounded early Sunday in Israeli airstrikes, according to Lebanese...
Technology

Centre’s big push for electric vehicle adoption, manufacturing continues

Shillong, July 28: In a bid to push electric vehicle (EV) adoption and local manufacturing in the country,...
News Alert

Mamata Banerjee’s mike-off charge ‘completely false’: FM Sitharaman

Shillong, July 28: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday dismissed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s allegation...
SPORTS

 Paris Olympics: PM Narendra Modi congratulates Manu Bhaker on ‘incredible achievement’

Shillong, July 28: The entire country of India rejoices as the 117-member contingent have won their first medal...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Five injured in Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, July 28: Five civilians in southern Lebanon were...

Centre’s big push for electric vehicle adoption, manufacturing continues

Technology 0
Shillong, July 28: In a bid to push electric...

Mamata Banerjee’s mike-off charge ‘completely false’: FM Sitharaman

News Alert 0
Shillong, July 28: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on...
Load more

Popular news

Five injured in Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, July 28: Five civilians in southern Lebanon were...

Centre’s big push for electric vehicle adoption, manufacturing continues

Technology 0
Shillong, July 28: In a bid to push electric...

Mamata Banerjee’s mike-off charge ‘completely false’: FM Sitharaman

News Alert 0
Shillong, July 28: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img