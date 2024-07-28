Sunday, July 28, 2024
spot_img
Technology

Centre’s big push for electric vehicle adoption, manufacturing continues

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, July 28: In a bid to push electric vehicle (EV) adoption and local manufacturing in the country, the government declared several new initiatives in the recent past as electric car sales in India are projected to reach 1.5 lakh in the current fiscal year (FY25).

 

The adoption of electric two-wheelers is also surging in the country. The e-2W sales soared to 17,52,406 units in FY24.

 

This growth was led by two-wheelers and three-wheelers, which contributed 94 per cent to the total sales, according to a latest report by JMK Research and Analytics.

 

The Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme 2024 (EMPS 2024), launched by the Ministry of Heavy Industries on March 13 this year, aims to boost the adoption of EVs across the country.

 

Originally set to run from April 1 to July 31 with a total outlay of Rs 500 crore, the scheme has now been extended by two more months.

 

Now, the EMPS scheme will run till September 30, with a new outlay of Rs 778 crore.

 

The scheme aims to foster the growth of the EV manufacturing ecosystem in the country.

 

According to the Ministry, the scheme will be applicable mainly to those e-2W and e-3Ws registered for commercial purposes.

 

Further, in addition to commercial use, privately or corporate-owned registered e-2W will also be eligible under the scheme, according to the Ministry.

 

The scheme now targets to support 560,789 electric vehicles (EVs), comprising 500,080 electric two-wheelers (e-2Ws) and 60,709 electric three-wheelers (e-3Ws).

 

The Scheme promotes an efficient, competitive and resilient EV manufacturing industry in the country thereby promoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat.’

 

The aim is to attract investment from global EV manufacturers and promote India as a manufacturing destination for e-vehicles.

 

According to a latest CareEdge Ratings report, the electric car penetration is consistently increasing in the country, driven by the government’s efforts towards a more sustainable, environmentally friendly, and efficient transportation sector.

 

The shift to electric mobility extends beyond cars and trucks and e-rickshaws and e-karts are also gaining popularity across the country.

 

Electric bus sales soared to 3,708 units in FY2024 with a growth of 85 per cent on a YoY basis. (IANS)

Previous article
94 pc automotive firms struggle to recruit talent in AI, cybersecurity: Report
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Five injured in Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon

Shillong, July 28: Five civilians in southern Lebanon were wounded early Sunday in Israeli airstrikes, according to Lebanese...
Health

BRCA gene mutations pose breast cancer risk even among men

Shillong, July 28: It's not only women, but men can also be at risk of BRCA1 and BRCA2...
News Alert

Mamata Banerjee’s mike-off charge ‘completely false’: FM Sitharaman

Shillong, July 28: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday dismissed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s allegation...
SPORTS

 Paris Olympics: PM Narendra Modi congratulates Manu Bhaker on ‘incredible achievement’

Shillong, July 28: The entire country of India rejoices as the 117-member contingent have won their first medal...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Five injured in Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, July 28: Five civilians in southern Lebanon were...

BRCA gene mutations pose breast cancer risk even among men

Health 0
Shillong, July 28: It's not only women, but men...

Mamata Banerjee’s mike-off charge ‘completely false’: FM Sitharaman

News Alert 0
Shillong, July 28: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on...
Load more

Popular news

Five injured in Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, July 28: Five civilians in southern Lebanon were...

BRCA gene mutations pose breast cancer risk even among men

Health 0
Shillong, July 28: It's not only women, but men...

Mamata Banerjee’s mike-off charge ‘completely false’: FM Sitharaman

News Alert 0
Shillong, July 28: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img