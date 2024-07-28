Sunday, July 28, 2024
INTERNATIONAL

Five injured in Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, July 28: Five civilians in southern Lebanon were wounded early Sunday in Israeli airstrikes, according to Lebanese military sources.

 

The sources, who spoke to Xinhua anonymously, said that an Israeli warplane fired four air-to-ground missiles on the outskirts of the municipality of Burj al-Shemali in southwest Lebanon, wounding five civilians and causing material damage to several houses.

 

They added that the civil defence and the Lebanese Red Cross worked to transfer the wounded, including children, to a hospital in the city of Tyre, Xinhua news agency reported.

 

They noted that Israeli drones and warplanes carried out six raids at dawn, targeting five towns and villages in eastern and southern Lebanon.

 

The Israeli military said on Sunday morning that it had carried out airstrikes overnight in seven locations in Lebanon, hours after a rocket fired from Lebanon killed at least 12 children and teens in the occupied Golan Heights.

 

The Israel Air Force struck a series of targets belonging to Hezbollah, which Israel accused of sending the deadly rocket, “both deep inside Lebanese territory and in southern Lebanon.”

 

The sites include weapon caches and infrastructure in the areas of Chabriha, Burj al-Shemali, Beqaa, Kfarkela, Rab El Thalathine, Khiam, and Tayr Harfa, according to the military.

 

Hezbollah has dismissed the Israeli accusation of attacking the occupied Golan Heights in a statement, saying it had “absolutely nothing to do with the incident.”

 

The United Nations called for calm. “We urge the parties to exercise maximum restraint and end the intense and continuous exchange of fire that could ignite a wider conflict and plunge the entire region into an unimaginable catastrophe,” said a statement issued on Sunday by the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert and head of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon Aroldo Lazaro. (IANS)

IS-linked terrorist network dismantled in Austria
