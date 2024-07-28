Sunday, July 28, 2024
SPORTS

 Paris Olympics: PM Narendra Modi congratulates Manu Bhaker on ‘incredible achievement’

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, July 28: The entire country of India rejoices as the 117-member contingent have won their first medal of the 2024 Paris Olympics through the excellent performance by Manu Bhaker in the women’s 10m air pistol event.

 

 

Following the historic performance that saw Bhaker becoming the first women shooter to win a medal at the Games and also the first shooting member to win a medal in Olympics since 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the time to congratulate Manu on her historic feat.

 

“A historic medal! Well done, @realmanubhaker, for winning India’s FIRST medal at #ParisOlympics2024! Congrats for the Bronze. This success is even more special as she becomes the 1st woman to win a medal in shooting for India. An incredible achievement! #Cheer4Bharat,” read the post by Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X.

 

Alongside the Prime Minister, the first Indian athlete to win a gold medal at a singles event for India, Abhinav Bindra also congratulated manu on ‘bringing pride to India.’

 

“Heartiest congratulations to Manu Bhaker for clinching the bronze medal in the air pistol event at Paris 2024! Your relentless dedication, hard work, and passion have truly paid off. It’s incredible to witness your skill and determination, bringing pride to India with each shot. This achievement is a testament to your perseverance and determination. Keep shining, Manu! #Paris2024 #ProudMoment #ShootingStar @realmanubhaker,” said Abhinav Bindra in a post on X.

 

Manu Bhaker’s score of 221.7 in the final saw her become the fifth Indian to win a medal for India at the Olympics, joining the list of RVS Rathore (2004), Abhinav Bindra (2008), Gagan Narang (2012) and Vijay Kumar (2016), taking India’s tally in shooting at the Olympic Games to five medals — one gold, two silver and two bronze.

 

“A proud moment, @realmanubhaker wins Bharat’s first medal, a BRONZE in Women’s 10m Air Pistol at #ParisOlympic2024! Congratulations Manu, you have displayed your skill &amp; dedication, you have become 1st woman shooter to win an Olympic medal! #Cheer4Bharat,” added the post by Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya. (IANS)

India scrape past New Zealand 3-2 via penalty stroke
