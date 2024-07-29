Monday, July 29, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Govt gives nod to buy Advanced Navigation System for Army, 22 interceptor boats for ICG

By: Agencies

New Delhi, July 29: A meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday approved the procurement of an Advanced Land Navigation System for Armoured Fighting Vehicles of the Indian Army and 22 Interceptor Boats for the Coast Guard.

The Advanced Land Navigation System (ALNS Mk-II) is spoof-proof with high levels of encryption and is compatible with Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System, Navigation using Indian Constellation (IRNSS, NavlC) in addition to Global Positioning System (GPS) and Global Navigation Satellite System (GLONASS).

The ALNS Mk-II offers compatibility with Defence Series Maps resulting in very high accuracy in navigational applications for AFVs, according to a Defence Ministry statement. “This equipment will be procured from Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Chennai under Buy {(Indian-Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured (lDDM)} category,” the statement added.

In order to enhance the capabilities of the Indian Coast Guard, the DAC also approved the procurement of 22 Interceptor Boats with the latest state-of-art system capable of quick interception and shallow water operation in territorial waters. These boats will be used for coastal surveillance and patrolling, search and rescue operations, including medical evacuation, the statement added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push for Aatmanirbhar Bharat has led to indigenous production in the defence sector scaling a record high of Rs 1.27 lakh crore for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024. India’s exports of defence items during the financial year have crossed the Rs 21,000 crore mark.

The drive towards an Aatmanirbhar Bharat is increasingly reflected in the rising order books of the country’s defence equipment manufacturing companies and underlines a positive outlook for the sector ahead.

Bengaluru-based Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a key player in the country’s defence industry, has an order book that stands at a robust Rs 75,934 crore. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), which caters mainly to the Indian Air Force, has an order book of Rs 38,561 crore and is poised for a bigger leap in technology as India and the US, are ready to sign an agreement for the manufacture of advanced GE engines for military planes at HAL’s facilities.

Larsen & Toubro (L& T), another major player in the defence industry, has an extensive order book worth a staggering Rs 94,000 crore.

IANS

