Monday, July 29, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

Lankan women hammer India to clinch maiden title

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

DAMBULLA, July 28: Harshitha Samarawickrama hammered 69 not out after skipper Chamari Athapaththu made a brilliant half-century(61 off 43 ) to help Sri Lanka Women beat seven-time champions Indian Women by eight wickets in the final to clinch their maiden Women’s Asia Cup title at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Sunday.
After India posted 165/6 thanks to a half-century by opener Smriti Mandhana (60 off 47) and a cameo by Richa Ghosh (30 off 14), the hosts raced to 167/2 in 18.4 overs thanks to the superb innings by Samarawickrama and Athapaththu.
Sri Lanka’s run chase started on a shaky note as Vishmi Gunaratne was run out early. However, the experienced Chamari Athapaththu and Harshitha Samarawickrama steadied the ship with a crucial 87-run partnership for the second wicket. Athapaththu, who accumulated over 300 runs in the tournament, played a captain’s knock, reaching her half-century off just 32 balls. Her aggressive innings of 61 off 43 balls, which included nine fours and two sixes, laid the foundation for the successful chase.
Deepti Sharma gave India a breakthrough by bowling Athapaththu around her legs, but the Sri Lankan skipper had already set the tone for the match.
With 72 runs needed off the last eight overs, Harshitha took charge, crafting an unbeaten 69-run knock that guided Sri Lanka to victory. Her composure under pressure was complemented by Kavisha Dilhari, who contributed a quickfire 30 off 16 balls, ensuring the hosts reached the target comfortably with eight balls remaining.
India, electing to bat first, posted a solid 165/6 in their 20 overs. Smriti Mandhana led the way with a scintillating knock of 60 off 47 balls, featuring 10 fours. Despite setbacks in the middle order with Uma Chetry and Harmanpreet Kaur failing to capitalize, Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh ensured India maintained momentum. Rodrigues scored 29 off 16 balls, while Ghosh’s explosive 30 off 14 balls provided the necessary late surge.
Among the Sri Lankan bowlers, Kavisha Dilhari was the standout performer with figures of 4-0-36-2. Udeshika Prabodhani, Sachini Nisansala, and Chamari Athapaththu each claimed a wicket, keeping India’s powerful batting lineup in check. (IANS)

Previous article
Nadal wins in singles, to face Djokovic next
Next article
Manu Bhaker poses with her bronze medal in the 10m air pistol women’s final round at the 2024 Summer Olympics, on Sunday. Bhaker became the first Indian woman shooter to claim an Olympic medal, a triumph that opened the country’s account in the Paris Games and ended a 12-year wait for its much-hyped shooters. (PTI)
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

We will remember this day and work hard: Harmanpreet

DAMBULLA, July 28: A distraught India captain Harmanpreet Kaur admitted that there is room for a lot of...
SPORTS

Spurs sign South Korean teenager Yang from Gangwon

LONDON, July 28: Tottenham Hotspur have signed South Korean winger Yang Min-Hyeok from K League 1 side Gangwon...
SPORTS

Jamshedpur beat Assam Rifles 3-0

JAMSHEDPUR, July 28: Sanan Mohammed’s double strike powered Jamshedpur FC to a comfortable 3-0 victory against Assam Rifles...
SPORTS

England wrap up 10-wicket rout of West Indies; win series 3-0

BIRMINGHAM, July 28: It was another early finish in the England-West Indies Test series as the hosts wrapped...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

We will remember this day and work hard: Harmanpreet

SPORTS 0
DAMBULLA, July 28: A distraught India captain Harmanpreet Kaur...

Spurs sign South Korean teenager Yang from Gangwon

SPORTS 0
LONDON, July 28: Tottenham Hotspur have signed South Korean...

Jamshedpur beat Assam Rifles 3-0

SPORTS 0
JAMSHEDPUR, July 28: Sanan Mohammed’s double strike powered Jamshedpur...
Load more

Popular news

We will remember this day and work hard: Harmanpreet

SPORTS 0
DAMBULLA, July 28: A distraught India captain Harmanpreet Kaur...

Spurs sign South Korean teenager Yang from Gangwon

SPORTS 0
LONDON, July 28: Tottenham Hotspur have signed South Korean...

Jamshedpur beat Assam Rifles 3-0

SPORTS 0
JAMSHEDPUR, July 28: Sanan Mohammed’s double strike powered Jamshedpur...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img