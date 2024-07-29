There is a need for offensive operations: ADGP Jammu

Jammu, July 29: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Zone Anand Jain said that there is a need for offensive operations and to reinforce the border deployment in the wake of the recent terror attacks in the Jammu division.

“We should reinforce the border deployment grid and secure the police and army establishments. There is also a need for offensive operations alongside the preventive measures in other districts,” said ADGP Jammu while chairing a high-level meeting ahead of Independence Day.

The security force officials provided an extensive overview of the current security assessment and potential threats during the meeting while a thorough discussion was also held on the inputs shared by intelligence agencies including the Army, CRPF, BSF, and CID. The ADGP instructed the intelligence agencies to ensure a coordinated approach to address the security concerns.

“To address the latest trends in terror activities inter-agency cooperation is a must to mitigate these threats,” the ADGP said. He instructed the officials to establish joint checkpoints at vulnerable locations while the security of inter-district boundaries must be also taken up.

“Prepare for the 15th of August function and maintain a high level of alertness. Also, ensure that the ongoing Amarnath Yatra is conducted peacefully,” the ADGP said. He also directed officers to remain vigilant in border areas and the hinterland to prevent any infiltration attempts. “Special attention must be given to countering the increasing use of drones by terror outfits for illicit activities,” the ADGP told the officials.

