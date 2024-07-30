Tuesday, July 30, 2024
News Alert

Deeply anguished by Wayanad landslides, says Rahul Gandhi

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, July 30: In response to the devastating landslides near Meppadi in Wayanad, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow and called for urgent rescue and relief operations.

 

At least 24 people were killed in a massive landslide at Churalpara in Kerala’s Wayanad on Tuesday at around 2 a.m.

 

The area was cut off, and the local people and a team of professional rescue operators were engaged in locating people in the area, which has been ripped into two, with around 400 families being isolated.

 

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, conveyed his condolences to the families affected by the tragedy.

 

Taking to his X handle, he said, “I am deeply anguished by the massive landslides near Meppadi in Wayanad. My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones. I hope those still trapped are brought to safety soon.”

 

Mentioning his discussions with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the Wayanad District Collector, he said they assured him that rescue efforts are underway.

 

“I have requested them to ensure coordination with all agencies, set up a control room, and inform us of any assistance needed for the relief efforts. I will speak to Union Ministers and request them to provide all assistance possible to Wayanad,” he further wrote, advising all the United Democratic Front (UDF) workers to assist in the rescue and relief efforts.

 

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also expressed his grief, saying, “Extremely pained by the landslides in Wayanad, where several people are reportedly trapped. My deepest condolences to the families of the bereaved.”

 

He urged the state and Central governments to “expedite relief and rescue operations and provide urgent medical help to the victims, in coordination with all the agencies.”

 

“Congress leaders and workers should put in all their efforts to provide every possible assistance to the people,” he said in a post on X, advising them to “coordinate with doctors, paramedics and kindly follow up with the agencies to support the victims of the tragedy.”

 

Echoing similar sentiments, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi stated, “I am deeply saddened to see the devastation caused by the massive landslide near Meppadi, Wayanad. My heartfelt condolences and prayers are with all those who have lost loved ones.”

 

She urged the government to expedite relief and rescue operations and called on UDF workers to provide support and comfort to those affected by the tragedy. (IANS)

