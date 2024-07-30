Tuesday, July 30, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

East Bengal comeback to win 3-1 against Indian Air Force

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

KOLKATA, July 29: East Bengal started their campaign in the 133rd Durand Cup, with a comfortable 3-1 victory over Indian Air Force Football Team (IAFFT) in a Group A. The Airmen took the lead against the run of play in the 19th minute through Somananda Singh, but goals from David Lalhlansanga, Dimitrios Diamantakos and Saul Crespo, gave a comfortable victory to the last year’s runners up, as they went on top of the group standings over their arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant.
IAF took the lead in the 19th minute, completely against the run of play. The East Bengal defence which did not have much to do until that point was caught napping as Saurav Sadhukhan’s cross from the right wing was met by Somananda Singh and the striker’s powerful header beat Prabhsukhan Singh Gill for the first goal of the game.
The equaliser came in the 43rd minute as Madih Talal found David Lalhlansanga through a great chipped ball to put the forward through on goal and the Mizo striker fended off a challenge from the defender and chipped the Air Force goalkeeper to score the first goal for his new club. They took the lead in the 61st minute as Diamantakos planted a strong header past the Indian Air Force goalkeeper from a beautiful cross from left-back Mark Zothanpuia, released by the ever present Madih Talal.
East Bengal widened the gap with their opponents, scoring the third goal after seven minutes. Diamantakos was found by Sourav on top of the pass who found Saul Crespo with a square pass. (Agencies)

Previous article
Simone Biles and LeBron shine as Americans step up at the Games
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Simone Biles and LeBron shine as Americans step up at the Games

Paris, July 29: On the first sunny day of the Paris Olympics, the stars from the United States...
SPORTS

Covering 22,000kms in 2 years, Kerala cyclist reaches Paris to cheer for Neeraj Chopra

PARIS, July 29: India’s star athlete Neeraj Chopra will have a special supporter at the Paris Olympics: a...
SALANTINI JANERA

Dadenggre SDSEO-ni kosako NGO-rangni matnanganiko skigiparang jegala

TURA: Dadenggre Civil Sub-Division-o SDSEO in-charge ong·e kamko ka·enggipa official-ni dakbewalrang namja ine Rajabala-o donggipa GSU, FKJGP, GSMC,...
SPORTS

Coach Mazumdar believes team ‘did not play to potential’ in final

DAMBULLA, July 29: Indian women’s cricket team head coach Amol Mazumdar said the side didn’t play up to...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Simone Biles and LeBron shine as Americans step up at the Games

SPORTS 0
Paris, July 29: On the first sunny day of...

Covering 22,000kms in 2 years, Kerala cyclist reaches Paris to cheer for Neeraj Chopra

SPORTS 0
PARIS, July 29: India’s star athlete Neeraj Chopra will...

Dadenggre SDSEO-ni kosako NGO-rangni matnanganiko skigiparang jegala

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: Dadenggre Civil Sub-Division-o SDSEO in-charge ong·e kamko ka·enggipa...
Load more

Popular news

Simone Biles and LeBron shine as Americans step up at the Games

SPORTS 0
Paris, July 29: On the first sunny day of...

Covering 22,000kms in 2 years, Kerala cyclist reaches Paris to cheer for Neeraj Chopra

SPORTS 0
PARIS, July 29: India’s star athlete Neeraj Chopra will...

Dadenggre SDSEO-ni kosako NGO-rangni matnanganiko skigiparang jegala

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: Dadenggre Civil Sub-Division-o SDSEO in-charge ong·e kamko ka·enggipa...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img