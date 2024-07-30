East Bengal comeback to win 3-1 against Indian Air Force

KOLKATA, July 29: East Bengal started their campaign in the 133rd Durand Cup, with a comfortable 3-1 victory over Indian Air Force Football Team (IAFFT) in a Group A. The Airmen took the lead against the run of play in the 19th minute through Somananda Singh, but goals from David Lalhlansanga, Dimitrios Diamantakos and Saul Crespo, gave a comfortable victory to the last year’s runners up, as they went on top of the group standings over their arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

IAF took the lead in the 19th minute, completely against the run of play. The East Bengal defence which did not have much to do until that point was caught napping as Saurav Sadhukhan’s cross from the right wing was met by Somananda Singh and the striker’s powerful header beat Prabhsukhan Singh Gill for the first goal of the game.

The equaliser came in the 43rd minute as Madih Talal found David Lalhlansanga through a great chipped ball to put the forward through on goal and the Mizo striker fended off a challenge from the defender and chipped the Air Force goalkeeper to score the first goal for his new club. They took the lead in the 61st minute as Diamantakos planted a strong header past the Indian Air Force goalkeeper from a beautiful cross from left-back Mark Zothanpuia, released by the ever present Madih Talal.

East Bengal widened the gap with their opponents, scoring the third goal after seven minutes. Diamantakos was found by Sourav on top of the pass who found Saul Crespo with a square pass. (Agencies)