Tuesday, July 30, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

India moved from ‘Fragile Five’ under UPA to ‘Top Five’ under BJP-led NDA: Piyush Goyal

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, July 30: Slamming Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s reaction to the Union Budget, Union Commerce and Industry Minsiter Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said the country has moved from “Fragile Five” under the UPA government to “Top Five” in the BJP-led NDA government.

Stressing that the UPA government never talked about uplifting the poor, the Union Minister said in the Parliament that the BJP-led NDA government “inherited one of the most fragile economies”. Attacking Congress leader P. Chidambaram, Minister Goyal said that in 2004, the former Finance Minister had said he “inherited a strong economy”.

“At that time, the growth rate was over eight per cent, inflation was around four per cent, and foreign exchange reserves were robust, compared to the size of the economy at that point of time. What did the UPA do in the 10 years when they were in government?” asked the Commerce Minister.

Minister Goyal said he read 10 speeches of the UPA government and never “once has there been a mention of bringing in a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP)” for crops. “Never once did they speak about trying to uplift the poor by giving them free homes,” the minister added.

India’s ascent from the ‘Fragile Five’ to the fastest-growing major economy has lessons for other developing countries. The country is now being hailed as the emerging superpower of the 21st century. India is on track to become the world’s third-largest economy with GDP crossing $5 trillion, and the goal is now to reach a $30 trillion economy by 2047 with a per capita income of $18,000 per annum, according to a key NITI Aayog document.

IANS

Previous article
Five scientists honoured for advancing mental health disorder prevention, diagnosis and treatment
Next article
International Tiger Day celebrations in Manas highlights community role in conservation
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Paris Olympics: ‘Years of hard work paid off’, says Sarabjot’s coach Abhishek Rana

Chateauroux, July 30: The years of hard work finally paid off, said Sarabjot Singh's coach Abhishek Rana, after...
NATIONAL

Wayanad landslide toll reaches 84; Kerala declares two-day mourning

Thiruvananthapuram, July 30: As the Wayanad landslide toll reached 84, Kerala Chief Secretary, Dr V Venu, in a...
News Alert

Paris Olympics: ‘You’ve done what no Indian shooting pair has done…’, Abhinav Bindra’s words of praise for Manu and Sarabjot

New Delhi, July 30:  After Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot won the historic bronze on Tuesday at the Paris...
Environment

International Tiger Day celebrations in Manas highlights community role in conservation

Guwahati, July 30: International Tiger Day was celebrated on a grand scale on July 29  at Bhuyanpara near...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Paris Olympics: ‘Years of hard work paid off’, says Sarabjot’s coach Abhishek Rana

NATIONAL 0
Chateauroux, July 30: The years of hard work finally...

Wayanad landslide toll reaches 84; Kerala declares two-day mourning

NATIONAL 0
Thiruvananthapuram, July 30: As the Wayanad landslide toll reached...

Paris Olympics: ‘You’ve done what no Indian shooting pair has done…’, Abhinav Bindra’s words of praise for Manu and Sarabjot

News Alert 0
New Delhi, July 30:  After Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot...
Load more

Popular news

Paris Olympics: ‘Years of hard work paid off’, says Sarabjot’s coach Abhishek Rana

NATIONAL 0
Chateauroux, July 30: The years of hard work finally...

Wayanad landslide toll reaches 84; Kerala declares two-day mourning

NATIONAL 0
Thiruvananthapuram, July 30: As the Wayanad landslide toll reached...

Paris Olympics: ‘You’ve done what no Indian shooting pair has done…’, Abhinav Bindra’s words of praise for Manu and Sarabjot

News Alert 0
New Delhi, July 30:  After Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img