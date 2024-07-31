Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Gulab Chand Kataria takes oath as 37th Governor of Punjab

By: Agencies

Chandigarh, July 31: Gulab Chand Kataria was sworn in as the 37th Governor of Punjab on Wednesday. Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice Sheel Nagu, administered the oath of office to Kataria at the Raj Bhavan here.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann were present on the occasion. Kataria took the oath in Hindi. He signed the oath form that was counter-signed by the Chief Justice.

Later, Kataria signed separate charge reports, both as Governor of Punjab and Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh. Earlier, the Governor designate arrived at the Guru Nanak Dev Auditorium of the Raj Bhavan in a ceremonial procession.

He was accompanied by the Chief Justice. Chief Secretary Anurag Verma sought permission to start the ceremony and read out the warrants of appointment of Kataria as the Governor. IANS

