Wednesday, July 31, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

LoP Rahul, Priyanka to visit Wayanad on August 1 to meet landslide-hit families

New Delhi, July 31: The Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will visit Wayanad on Thursday, to take first-hand account of the devastation caused by landslides in many regions of the district.

During their visit, the duo will meet some displaced families, taking refuge in relief camps in Meppadi after the catastrophic landslides turned the region into ruins. The death toll due to the deadly landslides in Wayanad has touched the 200 mark and is likely to increase further as many are still feared trapped in the debris of the catastrophic landslides and 200 people are reported missing.

As per the itinerary, MP Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi will visit three relief camps operating at Government Higher Secondary School, St Joseph’s UP School, Dr Moopen’s Medical College in Wayanad’s Meppadi on Thursday.

During the meet, they are expected to express solidarity with affected families and also give assurances to them on all possible assistance. As the devastating landslides hit Wayanad on July 30, MP Rahul Gandhi exhorted the United Democratic Front (UDF) workers to extend all possible assistance to the people, affected or trapped by it.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi also took to X and said, “Our hearts are with you at this tragic hour and we are praying for you all.” MP Rahul Gandhi, having represented Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in the 17th Lok Sabha, said that he has spoken to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Wayanad District Collector, who in turn assured him of all possible assistance to the victims.

Notably, the two senior Congress leaders were scheduled to visit Wayanad on Wednesday morning but their schedule was changed because of adverse weather conditions and incessant rains. LoP Rahul Gandhi also raised the issue of Wayanad landslides in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday and demanded enhanced compensation from the Centre for the victims.

He called for treating the restoration of communication lines and transport connectivity as of utmost importance and called for fast relief and rehabilitation of the displaced population. Rahul Gandhi also raised the pressing issue of mapping the landslide-prone areas to prepare a bulwark against such calamities.

“The country has witnessed an alarming rise in landslides in the last few years. There is an urgent need for the mapping of landslide-prone areas and to take up mitigation measures and an action plan to address the growing frequency of natural calamities in the ecologically fragile regions,” LoP Rahul Gandhi said.

The worst affected areas in the Wayanad landslides include Churalpara, Velarimala, Mundakayil and Pothukalu. Rahul Gandhi served the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency as its MP in the previous term. This time, he was re-elected from the constituency but he chose Rae Bareli over Wayanad. Priyanka Gandhi is slated to contest polls from the constituency, whenever elections happen.

IANS

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri.

