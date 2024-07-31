Wednesday, July 31, 2024
spot_img
News AlertSPORTS

Paris Olympics: Lovlina one win away from medal after beating Sunniva Hofstad in RO 16

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Paris, July 31: Tokyo 2020 medallist Lovlina Borgohain made an emphatic start to her Paris 2024 campaign with a unanimous 5-0 victory against Norway’s debutant Sunniva Hofstad in the women’s 75kg Round of 16 bout in the boxing competition here on Wednesday.

Despite Sunniva’s attempt to get off to an aggressive start, Borgohain carefully established her dominance in the game with some great defense after not facing much of a challenge. Sunniva is the Junior World Champion in this weight class and one of the upcoming stars in the sport.

But on Wednesday, Lovlina did not give her any chance to impose her game. Despite Sunnia’s attempt, the Indian managed to outscore the Norwegian in all five rounds, Lovlina will next face Li Qian of the People’s Republic of China in the quarterfinals on Sunday and will hope to exact revenge for her defeat in the final of the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou last year.

A win will also guarantee Lovlina a second medal in the Olympics, adding to the bronze she won in Tokyo. If she wins a medal in Paris, Lovlina will become just the fourth Indian to win two medals in the Olympics in individual events after Sushil Kumar, PV Sindhu, and Manu Bhaker. Lovlina’s victory was a much-needed boost to the Indian boxing squad in Paris as Amit Panghal, Preeti Pawar and Jaismine Lamboria were eliminated from the Games after defeats in their respective categories on Tuesday.

Two-time World Champion Nikhat Zareen will take on top-seeded Chinese and Asian Games champion Wu Yu in the Round of 16 of the women’s 50 kg category on Thursday. In the men’s section, Nishant Dev will take on Colombia’s Jose Gabriel Rodriguez Tenorio in a Round of 16 clash in the men’s 71 kg category.

IANS a

Previous article
ASDMA inks pact with research lab for disaster risk reduction
Next article
Deeply saddened: Gautam Adani announces Rs 5 crore contribution for landslide-hit Wayanad
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Iran’s supreme leader vows to avenge Hamas chief’s death in Tehran

Tehran, July 31: Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Wednesday vowed to avenge Hamas Politburo Chief Ismail Haniyeh's...
NATIONAL

LoP Rahul, Priyanka to visit Wayanad on August 1 to meet landslide-hit families

New Delhi, July 31: The Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will visit...
NATIONAL

Deeply saddened: Gautam Adani announces Rs 5 crore contribution for landslide-hit Wayanad

Ahmedabad, July 31: Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, on Wednesday, said he is deeply saddened at...
News Alert

ASDMA inks pact with research lab for disaster risk reduction

Guwahati, July 31: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on Wednesday between Assam State Disaster Management Authority...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Iran’s supreme leader vows to avenge Hamas chief’s death in Tehran

INTERNATIONAL 0
Tehran, July 31: Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on...

LoP Rahul, Priyanka to visit Wayanad on August 1 to meet landslide-hit families

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 31: The Leader of Opposition (LoP)...

Deeply saddened: Gautam Adani announces Rs 5 crore contribution for landslide-hit Wayanad

NATIONAL 0
Ahmedabad, July 31: Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani...
Load more

Popular news

Iran’s supreme leader vows to avenge Hamas chief’s death in Tehran

INTERNATIONAL 0
Tehran, July 31: Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on...

LoP Rahul, Priyanka to visit Wayanad on August 1 to meet landslide-hit families

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 31: The Leader of Opposition (LoP)...

Deeply saddened: Gautam Adani announces Rs 5 crore contribution for landslide-hit Wayanad

NATIONAL 0
Ahmedabad, July 31: Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img