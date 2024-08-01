BCCI mourns passing of former India cricketer Anshuman Gaekwad

Mumbai, Aug 1: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) expressed deep sorrow over passing away of Anshuman Gaekwad, a former Indian cricketer and coach, who succumbed to cancer in Vadodara on Wednesday aged 71.

A stalwart of Indian cricket, Gaekwad’s international career spanned over a decade, featuring in 40 Test matches and 15 ODIs.

His resilience was most notably displayed during his gutsy 81 in Jamaica in 1976, where he faced a hostile West Indies pace attack on a treacherous pitch.

Another highlight of his career was his marathon 201 against Pakistan in Jalandhar in 1983, where he batted for an incredible 671 minutes.

In domestic cricket, Gaekwad’s record was equally impressive. He amassed over 12,000 runs in more than 200 first-class matches, including 34 centuries and 47 fifties.

His contributions to Indian cricket extended beyond his playing days, as he took on various roles, including head coach of the national team, selector, and administrator.

Appointed as India’s head coach in 1997, Gaekwad led the team through a period of significant achievements. Under his guidance, India won a memorable tri-nation tournament in Sharjah in 1998 and witnessed Anil Kumble’s historic 10-wicket haul against Pakistan in New Delhi in 1999.

His strategic insight and calm demeanor earned him immense respect from players and peers alike. Gaekwad’s service to Indian cricket continued as he assumed various administrative roles, including membership in the BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee and the Apex Council, as well as the presidency of the Indian Cricketers’ Association. He also contributed as a commentator and TV expert.

In recognition of his five-decade-long association with cricket, the BCCI honoured Gaekwad with the prestigious C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018. BCCI president Roger Binny paid tribute, saying, “Anshuman Gaekwad’s passing is a great loss for Indian cricket.

His dedication, resilience, and love for the game were unparalleled. He was not just a cricketer but a mentor and a friend to many. The cricketing community will miss him dearly, and his contributions will always be remembered. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones as they cope with this loss,” said in a statement released on Thursday.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah said, “The passing of Anshuman Gaekwad is a profound loss for the cricketing community. A true servant of Indian cricket, he will be remembered for his courage, wisdom, and dedication to the sport. His contribution to the game has been significant, and he leaves behind a lasting legacy. My thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

IANS