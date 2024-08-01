Thursday, August 1, 2024
News Alert

NIA raids multiple locations in Tamil Nadu

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, August 1: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) was on Thursday conducting multiple raids in various parts of Tamil Nadu on the premises of former members of the outlawed Popular Front of India (PFI).

 

The raids were happening in Myladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruchi, Coimbatore, Madurai and certain other locations.

 

Sources in NIA told IANS that the raids were carried out to ascertain if any unlawful activities were being carried out by the PFI, which was banned in 2022.

 

NIA sleuths were in Muthupet (Thiruvarur) at the residence of lawyer Raj Muhammad who was associated with the Popular Front of India.

 

A similar search was held at the residence of Nawasudin, an autorickshaw driver who also was reportedly associated with the PFI.

 

In Trichy, raids were happening in two locations. The residence of Amir Basha near the Airport, and Sidhiq, an associate with SDPI, were being searched by NIA.

 

It is to be noted that SDPI is the political arm of the banned PFI and most of the active members of the PFI are now with the SDPI.

 

According to sources, the raids were also being held to get more information regarding the brutal murder of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) leader Ramalingam by the cadres of the Popular Front of India (PFI).

 

Ramalingam was killed on February 5, 2019, in Thanjavur for allegedly opposing the forcible conversion of underprivileged people by the Islamist group. He was brutally killed by the PFI, and the NIA had earlier charge-sheeted 18 persons in the case — all members of the PFI. (IANS)

