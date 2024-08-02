Friday, August 2, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Faux pas: After huge criticism Kerala Govt withdraws circular on Wayanad disaster

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 2: The Pinarayi Vijayan government came under duress after a government order surfaced on Thursday asking the scientific community to keep their opinions to themselves and not to air them publicly.

The Government Order also mentioned that scientists should take prior permission if they are to undertake a study. As soon as this became news, there was a barrage of criticism from numerous sides on the notice of the Vijayan government, which they saw as a gag order. With this gaining traction, Chief Secretary Dr V Venu on Thursday night came out with another order stating that the previous order had been withdrawn.

“This advisory was not issued with the intent to restrain the scientific community of the state from conducting studies and providing insights. The objective was to discourage statements and opinions by persons belonging to scientific institutions of the state, that may be misinterpreted or misquoted to create panic and confusion among the public, particularly during this sensitive time,” read the Chief Secretary’s order.

Meanwhile a leading vernacular news portal ‘Marunadan Malayalee’ which is known for its critical stand against the Vijayan government found itself in a spot of bother when an FIR was suo moto registered after its editor Shajan Skariah aired a news about the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.

Incidentally this is not the first time that Skariah has come under duress from the Vijayan administration, as he is fighting a few other cases too.

Meanwhile, the toll at the Wayanad landslide on Friday morning touched 297 and 206 people continued to be missing even as the rescue teams continued their search among the debris in Churalpara, Velarimala, Mundakayil, and Punchirimadom. There are now 91 relief camps for the 9,328 people who have been evacuated from the disaster area.

IANS

Previous article
Over 95 per cent villages now have access to Internet: Centre
Next article
Monsoon mayhem: Rescue operation resumes in Himachal to trace 49
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Monsoon mayhem: Rescue operation resumes in Himachal to trace 49

Shimla, Aug 2: Rescuers on Friday resumed the search operation in Himachal Pradesh on the second day to...
NATIONAL

Over 95 per cent villages now have access to Internet: Centre

New Delhi, Aug 2: Under the 'Digital India' Initiative, more than 95 per cent of villages now have...
Economy

India top nation in number of IPOs and issuances globally: SEBI Chairperson

Mumbai, Aug 2: Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said on Friday that...
NATIONAL

Improved monsoon leads to power demand moderation in India: Report

New Delhi, Aug 2: As monsoon coverage improves, power demand in India has moderated, especially in the southern...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Monsoon mayhem: Rescue operation resumes in Himachal to trace 49

NATIONAL 0
Shimla, Aug 2: Rescuers on Friday resumed the search...

Over 95 per cent villages now have access to Internet: Centre

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 2: Under the 'Digital India' Initiative,...

India top nation in number of IPOs and issuances globally: SEBI Chairperson

Economy 0
Mumbai, Aug 2: Securities and Exchange Board of India...
Load more

Popular news

Monsoon mayhem: Rescue operation resumes in Himachal to trace 49

NATIONAL 0
Shimla, Aug 2: Rescuers on Friday resumed the search...

Over 95 per cent villages now have access to Internet: Centre

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 2: Under the 'Digital India' Initiative,...

India top nation in number of IPOs and issuances globally: SEBI Chairperson

Economy 0
Mumbai, Aug 2: Securities and Exchange Board of India...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img