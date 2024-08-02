Friday, August 2, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Improved monsoon leads to power demand moderation in India: Report

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Aug 2: As monsoon coverage improves, power demand in India has moderated, especially in the southern regions, a report showed on Friday. Power demand is estimated to have risen 7 per cent (year-on-year) in July to 150 billion units (BUs) owing to higher power demand in northern states, according to a Crisil report.

“However, minus the 16 per cent on-year surge in power demand in the north, demand moderated in other regions,” the report mentioned. Power demand rose 4 per cent in the southern region and declined a marginal 1 per cent in the western region.

“The variance in demand in the north compared to the other regions can be explained largely by the spatial distribution of the monsoon,” the report noted. In July, rainfall in Maharashtra and Gujarat was 63 per cent and 45 per cent higher than normal, respectively. In Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, rainfall was 60 per cent, 33 per cent and 28 per cent above normal, respectively.

Power generation is estimated to have increased 5 per cent to 156 BUs this July, more than sufficiently making up for the increase in demand. “In fact, excluding hydropower, coal, nuclear and renewable energy generation increased during the month at 4 per cent,17 per cent and 12 per cent (on-year), respectively,” said the Crisil report.

The report further mentioned that in line with the on-year rise in power demand, volume traded on the real-time market (RTM) was estimated to have increased 34 per cent on-year in July, indicating the need for immediate delivery during periods of sudden high-power requirement.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), India’s electricity demand may surge by eight per cent this year. The country will need an expenditure of a minimum of Rs 6.67 lakh crore by 2031-32 in thermal capacity to meet the growing electricity demand.

IANS

Previous article
BJP slams LoP Rahul after SC verdict on NEET
Next article
India top nation in number of IPOs and issuances globally: SEBI Chairperson
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Monsoon mayhem: Rescue operation resumes in Himachal to trace 49

Shimla, Aug 2: Rescuers on Friday resumed the search operation in Himachal Pradesh on the second day to...
NATIONAL

Faux pas: After huge criticism Kerala Govt withdraws circular on Wayanad disaster

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 2: The Pinarayi Vijayan government came under duress after a government order surfaced on Thursday asking...
NATIONAL

Over 95 per cent villages now have access to Internet: Centre

New Delhi, Aug 2: Under the 'Digital India' Initiative, more than 95 per cent of villages now have...
Economy

India top nation in number of IPOs and issuances globally: SEBI Chairperson

Mumbai, Aug 2: Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said on Friday that...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Monsoon mayhem: Rescue operation resumes in Himachal to trace 49

NATIONAL 0
Shimla, Aug 2: Rescuers on Friday resumed the search...

Faux pas: After huge criticism Kerala Govt withdraws circular on Wayanad disaster

NATIONAL 0
Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 2: The Pinarayi Vijayan government came under...

Over 95 per cent villages now have access to Internet: Centre

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 2: Under the 'Digital India' Initiative,...
Load more

Popular news

Monsoon mayhem: Rescue operation resumes in Himachal to trace 49

NATIONAL 0
Shimla, Aug 2: Rescuers on Friday resumed the search...

Faux pas: After huge criticism Kerala Govt withdraws circular on Wayanad disaster

NATIONAL 0
Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 2: The Pinarayi Vijayan government came under...

Over 95 per cent villages now have access to Internet: Centre

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 2: Under the 'Digital India' Initiative,...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img