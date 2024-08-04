‘Nepotism’ in MPSC exam sparks outrage

KSU unhappy with refusal to display candidates’ marks

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 3: A group of Meghalaya Civil Service (MCS) preliminary examination candidates has accused the Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) of nepotism. In a letter to the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) leadership, the candidates, who wish to remain anonymous, thanked the Union for exposing ‘malpractices’ in the examination.

The candidates revealed that the daughter of the MPSC secretary was among those objecting to the KSU’s demand for mark disclosure. They also alleged that she was selected for a Lower Division Assistant (LDA) post conducted by the MPSC, which they claim is a clear case of nepotism. The group has requested the KSU to take necessary actions to ensure transparency in the selection process and to end nepotism.

They expressed hope that the Union’s fight would be a beacon for aspiring civil servants without connections within the MPSC. This allegation has heightened concerns about the fairness and transparency of the MPSC examination and selection process.

The KSU has been actively demanding the disclosure of marks to ensure a fair and merit-based selection process. The matter is currently under investigation, and the outcome is awaited with bated breath. The MPSC has faced criticism for its lack of transparency, and the nepotism allegations have intensified public scrutiny. The KSU has vowed to continue its fight for transparency and fairness in the examination and selection process.

Refusal to disclose

marks vexes union

The KSU meanwhile slammed the Meghalaya Public Service Commission’s (MPSC) decision to withhold the marks of candidates who appeared for the recent MCS preliminary examination. Despite the commission’s initial agreement to release the marks on Thursday, they have now refused to make them public.

Chairman of KSU’s Employment and Monitoring Cell, Rueben A Najiar, highlighted the inconsistency by noting that the MPSC had previously released the scoresheet for the 2019 Meghalaya Police Service (MPS) examination. The KSU alleged that six candidates, including the daughter of the MPSC Secretary, objected to the public disclosure of marks.

In response, the KSU has called on all MCS preliminary examination candidates to join forces with the union to prevent the commission from proceeding without transparency.

The union has urged candidates to email applications demanding that the MPSC disclose all marks. This call to action has sparked solidarity among candidates, uniting them in demanding accountability from the MPSC.