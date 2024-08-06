NSE gets record 5 companies listed in multiple cities in single day

Shillong, August 6: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday said it achieved another milestone of listing five companies in a single day across the country with a consolidated issue size of Rs 2,047 crore.

The simultaneous listing ceremonies for all five companies were held in Mumbai, Chennai, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad.

These companies are Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Ltd, Ashapura Logistics Ltd, Rajputana Industries Ltd, and Bulkcorp International Ltd.

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals was listed with an issue size of Rs 1,856.74 crore.

While Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global was listed with an issue size of Rs 92.93 crore, Ashapura Logistics was listed with an issue size of Rs 52.66 crore.

Rajputana Industries was listed with an issue size of Rs 23.88 crore and Bulkcorp International with an issue size of Rs.20.78 crore.

“Today’s multi-city listing of 5 companies on the NSE stands as a testament to the strength of our technology infrastructure and issuance procedures,” said Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer, NSE.

“We remain committed to smoothening the process for listing of good quality corporates to pave the way for achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047,” he added.

NSE Main Board is witnessing similar buoyancy with 5 IPOs worth Rs 13,726 crore scheduled by August 13, said the exchange.

As many as 2,535 companies from various sectors are listed on the NSE with a market capitalisation of Rs 455.79 lakh crore (as on July 30). Of these, 516 companies from various sectors are listed on the NSE Emerge platform and have collectively raised over Rs 12,459 crore. The total market capitalisation of these firms was approximately Rs 175,000 crore.

Recently, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) launched India’s first website for passive funds at the NSE. The website provides a comprehensive platform for retail investors and empowers them to easily access information and understand the Indian passive funds industry. (IANS)