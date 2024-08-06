Tuesday, August 6, 2024
Panchayat delimitation: Assam Opp demands SOP modification, submits memo to CS

Guwahati, August 6: A delegation representing the United Opposition Forum, Assam, on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to Assam chief secretary Ravi Kota, seeking modification of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the reorganisation of development blocks and delimitation of gaon panchayats, anchalik panchayats and zila parishads.

The panchayat and rural development department (P&RD) of the Assam government had recently published the SOPs in respect of delimitation of panchayats in the state.

The Opposition forum pointed out in the memorandum that the SOPs were prepared without any representation of the political parties for consultation in some major policy matters, “violating the established democratic norms and procedures”.

“For example, in clause 3 of the SOP in the district level committee constituted for ratifying and demarcation of development block boundaries, there has been no provision for representation of political parties,” the memorandum read.

“In clause 7 of the SOP, while constituting the LAC-level task force for delimitation and block reorganisation, there is no provision of representation of political parties. In clause 8 of the SOP, there is no provision for taking hearing from the political parties at the block and district levels on draft delimitation notification,” the memorandum read.

The Opposition parties further stated that in the absence of any provision for consultation with the political parties, “the one-sided view of the ruling party will frustrate the very purpose of the Panchayati Raj system as well as the democratic system of our country.”

“Therefore, we urge upon you to exercise your good office to modify the said SOP for smooth and successful implementation of the delimitation for the interest of the Panchayats and to protect the democratic values of our country. Also, you are requested to reschedule the delimitation process of the Panchayats so that the political parties can offer their views after modification of the SOP,” the memorandum to the chief secretary, read.

