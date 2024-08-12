Monday, August 12, 2024
Kamal Haasan completes 64 years in cinema: A journey that pushed boundaries

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, August 12: Tamil cinema icon Kamal Haasan, who is basking in the success of his recent release ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, has completed 64 years in cinema.

 

The actor’s illustrious career boasts of three National Awards, a Padma Shri, a Padma Bhushan and the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres among many others.

 

The actor belongs to the rare breed of actors who have grown up on celluloid like Rishi Kapoor and Leonardo DiCaprio. Kamal Haasan started his career as a child artiste in the Tamil film ‘Kalathur Kannamma’. The film was inspired by the 1960 Chinese film ‘Nobody’s Child’, and won the Certificate of Merit by the Government of India.

 

Kamal Haasan won the President’s Gold Medal award at the age of six, laying the foundation of a celebrated career that would not just serve the audience with excellence in cinematic performances but also push the envelope for the cinema.

 

Over the years, the veteran actor has starred in numerous films and has directed several projects that have redefined the boundaries of Indian cinema.

 

Who could forget the path-breaking film ‘Apoorva Sagodharargal’ in which he essayed dual roles? The film not only served a healthy dose of entertainment but also introduced new techniques in filmmaking that were unheard of in India at the time.

 

If Shah Rukh Khan ran with his character of a dwarf in ‘Zero’ it was because Kamal Haasan walked the rocky terrain of unconventional filmmaking which was technically rich.

 

Another legendary film in his filmography is ‘Pushpaka Vimana’, a silent black comedy where the senior actor charmed the audience without the crutches of dialogues.

 

The audience would also want to remember the 1983 film ‘Sadma’. While Sridevi dominated almost the entire narrative of the film, Kamal Haasan delivered a knockout performance in the last 10 minutes of the film, shifting the focus of the audience.

 

‘Chachi 420’, which he directed, was a remake of the Tamil film ‘Avvai Shanmughi’. The actor essayed the role of a man who disguises himself as a woman to be closer to his daughter. His convincing portrayal of Chachi showcased his exceptional talent for physical comedy and character transformation.

 

His passion project, ‘Hey Ram’, saw him portraying a man caught in the tumult of the Partition, Haasan. He underwent a significant transformation to portray his character’s evolution from a passive observer to an active participant in historical events. (IANS)

Rani Mukerji, KJo invited to address Australian Parliament House ahead of IFFM 2024
