Monday, August 12, 2024
NATIONAL

Multiple injury marks raise many questions

By: Agencies

Date:

KOLKATA, Aug 11: Questions have started surfacing on whether the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at the state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital was the handiwork of a single person or were his associates also involved.
The agitating students and house staff of different medical colleges and hospitals have raised doubt following which they demand a thorough and unbiased investigation to find out whether the crime was the handiwork of one or many.
A member from the forensic department of another medical college and hospital on strict condition of anonymity said that as per the media reports the preliminary autopsy report suggests 11 injury marks on the body of the victim. This, the member, said sparks the basic doubt on whether the crime was the handiwork of one person.
Moreover, as per the report, the injury marks on the body were at different parts from top to bottom instead of being concentrated in a few specific places, which raises yet another doubt on this issue.
Secondly, he added, no one so far has reported any screaming sound from the conference room where the crime was committed from which it is clear that the victim was not in a position to do so.
There lies the question of the convenience of the accused in silencing her voice and committing the sexual crime at the same time.
The agitating students and house staff of R.G. Kar Medical College &amp; Hospital have also demanded proper illumination of the entire hospital complex and should be ensured during the night hours. They have complained that although several lights have been installed in the rear portion of the hospital premises where the academic building is located, for unknown reasons these lights were often switched off after sunset.
Meanwhile, amid the continuing tense situation over the tragedy, the entire R.G Medical College &amp; Hospital premises have been wrapped under tight security cover.
The hospital authorities have already suspended two security personnel who were on duty on the night the mishap had taken place.
A man was arrested for the rape and murder of a female doctor on Saturday. The postgraduate medical student was found dead at the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Friday. (IANS)

