Monday, August 12, 2024
spot_img
Health

Study proposes new obesity treatment with brain electrical stimulation

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, August 12: Brain electrical stimulation to suppress appetite may be a new frontier in treatment for obesity — a rising global health concern, according to a study on Monday.

 

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that one in eight people worldwide is overweight, making obesity treatment one of the most prominent markets currently.

 

Current obesity treatments include drugs and injections but often come with potential side effects when taken over for a long period.

 

Researchers from Korea Electrotechnology Research Institute (KERI) and Seoul National University Hospital in South Korea proposed a novel approach which is to suppress appetite by stimulating the cerebral cortex electrically through the scalp.

 

Using the technique known as transcranial random noise stimulation (tRNS), the team conducted a clinical trial that included 60 female volunteers, 30 in the tRNS group and 30 in the active sham group.

 

The trial consisted of six sessions of electrical stimulation with two to three days of interval for two weeks. The electrical stimulation was conducted using commercially available electrical stimulators with a barely perceptible current of 2 mA for 20 minutes per session.

 

The tRNS treatment group showed a reduced appetite, willingness to eat, and hunger compared to the placebo group.

 

The tRNS was also found to treat emotional eating, meaning that the tendency to eat to process or relieve emotions such as stress, depression, anxiety, and joy was significantly reduced.

 

While the two-week-long trial could not confirm the long-term weight loss effect, participants reported significant appetite suppression.

 

Dr. Ki-young Shin of Human Care Electro-Medical Device Research Center, at KERI said that the technology is not yet complete and needs further research and verification.

 

However, “if this electrostimulation treatment equipment with far fewer side effects than existing obesity treatments is commercialised and can be used at home instead of in hospitals, it will provide an easy and simple method for daily appetite suppression management,” said Dr. Shin. (IANS)

Previous article
Doctors flag concerns on rising colon cancer cases among adults under 50
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Rani Mukerji, KJo invited to address Australian Parliament House ahead of IFFM 2024

Shillong, August 12: Actress Rani Mukerji and filmmaker Karan Johar have been invited to address a keynote speech...
SPORTS

Tom Cruise sets the stage for Los Angeles Olympics at Paris Olympics closing ceremony

Shillong, August 12: Hollywood star Tom Cruise lent the Paris Olympics closing ceremony a Hollywood texture as he...
News Alert

CM Kejriwal moves SC challenging his arrest by CBI in liquor policy case

Shillong, August 12: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has petitioned the Supreme Court challenging his arrest by the...
Business

Sensex trades lower as RIL and ICICI Bank drag

Shillong, August 12: Indian stock indices opened lower on Monday as heavyweights like RIL and ICICI Bank emerged...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Rani Mukerji, KJo invited to address Australian Parliament House ahead of IFFM 2024

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, August 12: Actress Rani Mukerji and filmmaker Karan...

Tom Cruise sets the stage for Los Angeles Olympics at Paris Olympics closing ceremony

SPORTS 0
Shillong, August 12: Hollywood star Tom Cruise lent the...

CM Kejriwal moves SC challenging his arrest by CBI in liquor policy case

News Alert 0
Shillong, August 12: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has...
Load more

Popular news

Rani Mukerji, KJo invited to address Australian Parliament House ahead of IFFM 2024

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, August 12: Actress Rani Mukerji and filmmaker Karan...

Tom Cruise sets the stage for Los Angeles Olympics at Paris Olympics closing ceremony

SPORTS 0
Shillong, August 12: Hollywood star Tom Cruise lent the...

CM Kejriwal moves SC challenging his arrest by CBI in liquor policy case

News Alert 0
Shillong, August 12: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img