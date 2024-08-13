Tuesday, August 13, 2024
spot_img
News Alert

India as world’s 4th largest refiner moves towards energy self-sufficiency: Minister

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, August 13:  India, the world’s fourth largest refiner, is confidently journeying towards energy self-sufficiency under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday.

 

The Minister said that with the country’s energy demand expected to double by 2050, “we continue to focus on expansion of our existing energy infrastructure”.

 

Towards this mission, the Ministry has also notified the allocation of gas produced from new wells or well interventions from nominated fields of ONGC and Oil India Limited at 20 per cent premium (total 12 per cent of Indian Crude basket price for new gas) over the administered price mechanism (APM) price fixed at 10 per cent of the Indian Crude basket price, as announced by the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) on monthly basis.

 

According to Minister Puri, this will make the new gas development projects viable and help companies augment the production of natural gas from nominated fields in high risk and capital-intensive challenging areas that require a higher amount of capital and technology for development.

 

Towards its goal of self-reliance in the field of energy, the country has achieved record gas production.

 

India achieved 36.43 billion cubic feet (BCM) gas production in FY24, from 28.7 BCM in FY21. The country is expected to reach 45.3 BCM gas production by FY26, according to Minister Puri.

 

The focus of the Oil Ministry under the BJP-led NDA government is to boost oil and gas exploration, green hydrogen and increase gas consumption in the country.

 

Meanwhile, the consumption of natural gas in India went up 7.1 per cent in June to 5,594 million metric standard cubic metres (MMSCM), this year.

 

According to the government, the gas companies have been expanding their network to meet the rising demand for the green fuel. Consumption of petroleum products such as petrol, diesel and jet fuel went up by 2.6 per cent in June to 20 million metric tonnes (MMT). (IANS)

Previous article
Dera Sacha Sauda chief gets 21-day furlough, 10th in four years
Next article
Area sown under kharif crop increases to over 979 lakh hectares
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

India 2nd only to US in number of banks covered under deposit insurance: RBI Dy Governor

Jaipur, Aug 13: India’s Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) has extended coverage to 1,997 banks comprising...
NATIONAL

Kolkata doctor murder case: Family approaches HC seeking court-monitored probe

Kolkata, Aug 13: The family members of the woman doctor of state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital,...
NATIONAL

Direct Dr Sandip Ghosh to go on leave: Calcutta HC to Bengal govt

Kolkata, Aug 13: A division bench of the Calcutta High Court, on Tuesday, directed the West Bengal health...
MEGHALAYA

KSU, FKJGP, HNYF observe ‘black flag day’ on 3rd death anniversary of Cheristerfield Thangkhiew

Shillong, August 13: The Mawlai units of  KSU, FKJGP and HNYF on Tuesday observed “black flag day” to...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

India 2nd only to US in number of banks covered under deposit insurance: RBI Dy Governor

NATIONAL 0
Jaipur, Aug 13: India’s Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee...

Kolkata doctor murder case: Family approaches HC seeking court-monitored probe

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Aug 13: The family members of the woman...

Direct Dr Sandip Ghosh to go on leave: Calcutta HC to Bengal govt

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Aug 13: A division bench of the Calcutta...
Load more

Popular news

India 2nd only to US in number of banks covered under deposit insurance: RBI Dy Governor

NATIONAL 0
Jaipur, Aug 13: India’s Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee...

Kolkata doctor murder case: Family approaches HC seeking court-monitored probe

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Aug 13: The family members of the woman...

Direct Dr Sandip Ghosh to go on leave: Calcutta HC to Bengal govt

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Aug 13: A division bench of the Calcutta...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img