Tuesday, August 13, 2024
DEFENCE

Search operation continues in J&K’s Kokernag four days after gunfight

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, August 13: Search operation continued in the Kokernag area of J&K’s Anantnag district on Tuesday, four days after the encounter in which two soldiers and a civilian were killed.

 

Officials said that more reinforcements had already been rushed to the Gandole Ahlan area of Kokernag where the encounter with the terrorists took place four days ago.

 

“Massive searches are on in the area to hunt down the terrorists. The encounter broke out between the security forces and the terrorists in the Gandole Ahlan area of Kokernag in which two army soldiers and one civilian were killed. Search operation has been extended to the Kishtwar-Doda axis which is connected with Kokernag through mountain passes,” officials said.

 

After reports of 40-50 hardcore foreign mercenaries operating in the hilly districts of Jammu division, the Army deployed over 4,000 highly trained soldiers, including elite Para commandos and those trained in mountain warfare, in the mountainous areas of Jammu division.

 

These terrorists operating in Poonch, Rajouri, Doda, Kathua, Reasi and Udhampur districts have carried out hit-and-run attacks against the Army, paramilitary forces and civilians.

 

The tactics adopted by them have been to carry out surprise ambush attacks and then disappear in the densely forested areas.

 

To defeat the tactics of the terrorists, the Army and CRPF have been deployed on mountain tops of these districts.

 

The J&amp;K Police have already released sketches of some terrorists active in these areas. A reward of Rs 5 lakh each has been announced for anyone giving actionable information about the presence of these terrorists.

 

Police also said that the identity of the informer will be kept secret and there should be no fear in the minds of the people willing to volunteer information.

 

It is believed that the presence of the terrorists in the hilly areas adversely affects the routine life and safety of the families living close to the forest areas where the terrorists are reported to be hiding. (IANS)

