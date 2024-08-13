USTM celebrates achievement of NIRF-2024 ranking

Guwahati, August 13: Students, faculty members and the entire family of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) today celebrated its success in securing NIRF-2024 Ranking for the 3rd consecutive year this time.

The Central Auditorium of USTM was packed with thousands of gathering to take part in the grand celebration. The audience was addressed by Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor, Prof GD Sharma, Vice Chancellor, and Dr BK Das, Pro Vice Chancellor of USTM.

The event was also graced by Padma Shri Dr Sarbeswar Sahariah, Pro Vice Chancellor USTM, Dr RK Sharma, Advisor USTM, Prof BK Das, Principal, PIMC, Prof RK Sharma, Principal IAMC, Dr Rashna Dass Hazarika, Medical Superintendent, PIMC, Mrs Anju Hazarika, Registrar USTM, and others.

Addressing the gathering Chancellor M Hoque said, “Today we are proud of this NIRF Ranking of USTM by the Ministry of Education, Government of India. I thank all the students, faculty members and staff for their contribution in achieving this.”

USTM has been ranked among the best 200 universities of India in the 9th edition of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024 which was declared yesterday by the Union Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan. It is the only private university in the northeastern region to achieve this place for the third consecutive year.

The rankings released annually assess and rank higher education institutions in India based on various criteria. The parameters on which institutes are ranked are teaching learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcome, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.

The university was awarded the accreditation rating of “A Grade” in its first cycle of assessment by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) in 2021. It is a recognised Green Campus, which is also one of the priorities of NAAC, being a body of the Ministry of Education, Govt of India.

The University has been working incessantly to achieve its goal of becoming a world-class institution. It has introduced a unique Pay Back Policy to encourage its students to qualify NET, GATE, SLET, IAS, or any other top-level competitive examinations conducted by State & Central Government. Under this policy, students of the University who qualify these prestigious examinations get back their fees from USTM.

USTM is also engaged in various outreach activities thereby creating environmental and social awareness among the students and society. USTM Neighborhood Mission is the initiative taken by the university to accelerate the all-round development of the communities living in the neighborhood of the campus.

Different Departments of the university have adopted the neighbouring villages like Upper Jorbil, Umlangpur, Shnongpdeng, Bara Kling, Chota Kling, Model village, Noksikgittim Umnawoe, Umduba, Araarea, Hatimara. Awareness programs on environment, women and child health–hygiene, HIV AIDS, Eye Check-up Camps, Health camps, etc. are regularly conducted.

For Intellectual development, career counselling sessions for class IX and class X students are conducted apart from distributing free school stationeries and story books to the school children to generate and encourage reading habit.

USTM is deeply involved in a wide array of research initiatives spanning multiple disciplines and has 124 Patents published to its credit. The university has undertaken many funded projects from both government and private entities, targeting innovative solutions to both regional and global challenges.

USTM’s research centers are committed to advancing fields such as biotechnology, environmental science, and nanotechnology. The university also places strong emphasis on research that addresses local issues, particularly those affecting the Northeast region of India with the goal of contributing to sustainable development and community well-being. USTM has been actively securing patents for its research innovations, underscoring its dedication to translating research into practical applications that benefit society.