Tuesday, August 13, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

When Vidhu Vinod Chopra denied food to Nana Patekar on ‘Parinda’ sets

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, August 13: Director-producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who delivered the sleeper hit ’12th Fail’ last year, shared a story from his cult-classic ‘Parinda’.

 

In the video, Vidhu Vinod Chopra said that the fight started because Nana Patekar had asked for food from the production.

 

Considering ‘Parinda’ was made on a shoestring budget, and everybody had to bring the lunch from their home, the director found this a bit odd, and he asked Nana Patekar, “Ghar se nahi laaya? (You didn’t bring it from home).”

 

The altercation soon escalated with both of them hurling profanities against each other.

 

Vidhu Vinod Chopra tore the actor’s kurta which he was supposed to wear in the next scene. At that moment, the cinematographer of the film Binod Pradhan told the team that the shot was ready, and he called for a take.

 

The director then went to his chair to record the scene. As Nana Patekar’s kurta was torn, he had to wear a vest in the scene. In fact, the tears that the audience sees in that scene are real because the actor was crying.

 

‘Parinda’, which was released in 1989, also starred Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit. The film has gained a cult status over the years for its storytelling, and its performances.

 

Vidhu conceived the idea for the film after his earlier film ‘Khamosh’ didn’t get distributors. He wrote ‘Parinda’ out of anger with the scene about two brothers in their childhood when the younger one says that he is starving, to which the elder brother responds, “Rota kyun karta hai? Main hoon na (Why do you cry? I’m here for you).”

 

It was a clever reflection of mainstream and parallel cinema as the parallel cinema often doesn’t find takers, and is left to starve and fend for itself. Vidhu wanted to make a commercial film and showcased in the first scene how mainstream cinema often comes to the rescue of Indie cinema. (IANS)

Previous article
Rajkumar Santoshi completes shooting for Lahore 1947
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

India 2nd only to US in number of banks covered under deposit insurance: RBI Dy Governor

Jaipur, Aug 13: India’s Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) has extended coverage to 1,997 banks comprising...
NATIONAL

Kolkata doctor murder case: Family approaches HC seeking court-monitored probe

Kolkata, Aug 13: The family members of the woman doctor of state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital,...
NATIONAL

Direct Dr Sandip Ghosh to go on leave: Calcutta HC to Bengal govt

Kolkata, Aug 13: A division bench of the Calcutta High Court, on Tuesday, directed the West Bengal health...
MEGHALAYA

KSU, FKJGP, HNYF observe ‘black flag day’ on 3rd death anniversary of Cheristerfield Thangkhiew

Shillong, August 13: The Mawlai units of  KSU, FKJGP and HNYF on Tuesday observed “black flag day” to...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

India 2nd only to US in number of banks covered under deposit insurance: RBI Dy Governor

NATIONAL 0
Jaipur, Aug 13: India’s Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee...

Kolkata doctor murder case: Family approaches HC seeking court-monitored probe

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Aug 13: The family members of the woman...

Direct Dr Sandip Ghosh to go on leave: Calcutta HC to Bengal govt

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Aug 13: A division bench of the Calcutta...
Load more

Popular news

India 2nd only to US in number of banks covered under deposit insurance: RBI Dy Governor

NATIONAL 0
Jaipur, Aug 13: India’s Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee...

Kolkata doctor murder case: Family approaches HC seeking court-monitored probe

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Aug 13: The family members of the woman...

Direct Dr Sandip Ghosh to go on leave: Calcutta HC to Bengal govt

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Aug 13: A division bench of the Calcutta...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img